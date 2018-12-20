SEBRING — The Sebring Police Department responded to a second shooting in the Washington Heights area Wednesday at 10:05 a.m. However, this time no one suffered any injuries.
On Tuesday night a shooting occurred around the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard. One victim was taken to an out-of-county hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday morning Sebring Police responded to the same area after a victim reported hearing a series of gunshots outside her home. When police arrived, they reportedly found spent .22 caliber shell casing approximately 150 feet from the victim’s house.
Jomorris Tysheim Mack, 22, of Sebring was arrested Wednesday by Sebring Police. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Joe Cecil Mack, 23, of Sebring, was also arrested Wednesday. He was charged with battery on an officer and resisting an officer with violence.
What happened shortly before shots were fired? According to the victim, Jomorris Mack confronted her with a gun in front of her residence on Lemon Street. He allegedly threatened to hit her in the face with the gun when they were having an argument. She reportedly retreated into her residence, because she feared being hit.
When police arrived, they arrested Joe Mack as a suspect in the shooting, and he spat in the eye of an officer and head butted another officer after he was arrested.
Jomorris Mack fled from officers while reportedly carrying a gun, but he was also arrested and taken into custody.
Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring Police said, “This is a complex investigation that keeps growing.” He said he does not know if the two shootings are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.