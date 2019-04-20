LAKE PLACID — To prepare for Easter, some members of St. James Catholic Church participated in a Jewish custom known as a Seder dinner. The event was held on Wednesday, April 17, in the parish social hall. Donna Wasson, representing Temple Israel in Sebring, narrated and provided the chants that go along with this Passover remembrance.
Many of the 90 men and women present are looking forward to going on a pilgrimage next fall to the Holy Land. Pastor of St. James Parish, Father Vincent Clemente, will be their tour guide. So, learning about the exodus of the Israelites from Egypt over 3,000 years ago provided more insight into the Jewish faith.
The basis for the Seder dinner is the commemoration of the Israelites flight from slavery under the rule of the Egyptians. They had been held in bondage for nearly 200 years before they were released by the Pharaoh. It wasn’t until the Egyptians endured 10 different plagues that the Israelites were finally allowed to leave.
The final plague was the slaying of the firstborns. Only the children of the Hebrews were spared if the door post of their home had the blood of a lamb on it. Those homes, the angel of death “passed over.”
As the Israelites fled from their captors, Pharaoh’s armies were in pursuit. God split the Red Sea and provided a path of escape. Then, as the army went after them, they were drowned as the water closed in around them.
Throughout the Seder dinner, Wasson explained to the church members the significance of each step of this Passover experience. St. James parishioner Eleanor Vaughn organized the event. She had been privileged to be part of a Seder dinner at her previous parish and wanted to have one in Lake Placid. Clemente agreed and invited Wasson to lead the ceremony.
Wasson is both a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and Temple Israel in Sebring. She said she joined the temple to have a better understanding of the language and customs of Judaism. She is also the secretary of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative.
Joe and Louise McClemon have been members of St. James Catholic Church for eight years, having moved to Lake Placid from Plant City. Joe McClemon said, “We came tonight because we wanted to learn how Passover is celebrated by our Jewish counterparts.” They followed Wasson’s instructions on how to eat the Seder dinner.
Another church member, Jean Warren, wore a traditional Jewish scarf that is prescribed for women. It was pointed out that it wasn’t until 1976 that women became part of the Passover dinner. In fact, during that reform, women were also authorized to become rabbis and cantors too. Since then, an orange has been added to the women’s plates for the Seder meal. The orange symbolizes empowerment.
After the ceremonial food items were explained and consumed, a dinner of lamb, roast beef, broccoli, and mashed potatoes was served. Unleavened bread was saved for dessert. When the Israelites hastily fled from Egypt, their dough did not rise, so they ate matzah, unleavened bread. Also, during the Seder, wine was drunk at four prescribed times.
The Seder dinner is considered the precursor of the Catholic Mass. The Seder recalls the covenant that God made with the people of Israel. The Mass is the new Covenant that Jesus made with us by being the Lamb of God and dying on the cross.
“Since Judaism is the root of the Catholic faith, it was fitting that the Seder dinner be part of the Easter season,” said Mary Jo Bills, who assisted in setting up the hall and preparing the food for the ceremony.
Clemente also took part with Wasson in the ceremony and wore his clerical garb, along with Jewish apparel. He was thankful to all who attended.
