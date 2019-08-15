Indivisible, you are barking up the wrong trees!
Tree number one: If you are really interested in wrongful deaths, you would vigorously protest abortion and the mass murder of innocent lives. This in no way diminishes the deaths through guns, but check the numbers. I assume you would not protest an abortion clinic across the street from the high school. Of course, to protest guns is politically correct, but to oppose abortion is not.
Tree number two: You, like so many others, connect gun violence with mental heath. How about a clinic on gun violence and atheism? Alex Rosenberg, author of “The Atheist’s Guide to Reality: Enjoying Life Without Illusions,” provides answers to “pretty obvious” questions:
Is there a God? No.
What is the nature of reality? What physics says it is.
What is the purpose of the Universe? There is none.
What is the meaning of life? Ditto.
Why am I here? Just dumb luck.
Does prayer work? Of course not.
Is there a soul? Are you kidding?
Is there free will? Not a chance.
What happens when we die? Everything pretty much goes on as before, except us.
What is the difference between right and wrong, good and bad? There is no moral difference between them.
Why should I be moral? Because it makes you feel better that being immoral.
Is abortion, euthanasia, suicide, paying taxes, foreign aid or anything else you don’t like forbidden, permissible, or sometimes obligatory? Any thing goes.
What is love, and how can I find it? Love is the solution to a strategic interaction problem. Don’t look for it; it will find you when you need it.
Does history have any meaning or purpose? It’s full of sound and fury, but signifies nothing.
Does the human past have any lessons for our future? Fewer and fewer, if it ever had any to begin with.
Need more evidence where the real problem is?
Stephen J. Gould: “We are here because one group of fishes had a peculiar fin anatomy that could transform into legs for terrestrial creatures; because the earth never froze entirely during an ice age; because a small and tenuous species, arising in Africa a quarter of a million years ago, has managed , so far, to survive by hook and by crook. We may yearn for a ‘higher answer’ — but none exists.” Richard Dawkins: ”The universe we observe has precisely the properties we should expect if there is, at bottom, no design, no purpose, no evil and no good, nothing but blind, pitiless indifference.” William Provine: “Naturalistic evolution has clear consequences that Charles Darwin understood perfectly. 1) No gods worth having exist; 2)no life after death exists; 3) no ultimate foundation for ethics exists; 4) no ultimate meaning in life exists; and 5) human free will is nonexistent.”
With this being taught/brainwashed in our schools, higher education and mass media, what do we expect? Exactly what we are getting. The Creator clearly stated right from the beginning a seed produces after its own kind. So when you plant corn, don’t be surprised when you harvest corn. We are seeing the harvest in our nation and world from the seed of wild oats.
It was not too long ago when you would see at Sebring High School student parking lot trucks with gun racks and guns. No problems. Those were the days of “God and Country” and respect for both. Politicians and courts cannot solve the problems they have caused. When are we going to learn this?
“Thus say the Lord, ’Stand by the ways and see and ask for the ancient (old-NKJV) paths, where the good way is and walk in it; and you will find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it.’” (Jeremiah 6:16 NASV).
“For in Him we live and move and exist, as even some of your own poets have said, ‘For we also are His children.” (Acts 17:28). Amen!
Frank Parker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
I guess daily bible tripe is the new norm. Nothing new here. Hypocrisy cloaked in religion has been the order for centuries.
