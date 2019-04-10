Hayden, ID, April 9, 2019 – Selkirk Sport, the leading Pickleball paddle and accessories brand is taking professional pickleball to new heights, as the Company announced $300,000 will be available as part of the 2019 Player Incentive pool, a 50 percent increase from 2018.
As part of the incentive program, $77,400 will be up for grabs to Team Selkirk members at the upcoming US Open Pickleball Championships, April 27 – May 4 at East Naples Community Park in Naples, Florida, where Team Selkirk’s Tyson McGuffin, the #1 ranked singles player in the world looks to defend his title.
Selkirk’s Player Incentive Pool for 2019 is offered to brand ambassadors as a bonus to the tournament prize money, and in many cases, the Selkirk incentive pool prize money is greater than the tournament purse. The player incentive pool is for the top finishers in each respective professional Pickleball division, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles (Open & Senior Open Divisions), with a Triple Crown Bonus if a Team Selkirk Athlete captures first place in all three divisions.
Currently, a $4,000 top prize is on the line at the US Open, if a player/team wins the National Men’s (Singles & Doubles), National Women’s (Singles & Doubles) or Mixed Open Division, with a $6,000 Triple Crown Bonus available if an individual captures all three. Players must enroll in the Selkirk incentive pool program to be eligible for prize money, and must compete with a Selkirk Paddle.
“Increasing our incentive pool by 50 percent to $300,000 reinforces our overall commitment to support our brand ambassadors while continuing to invest in the growth of Pickleball,” said Rob Barnes, Managing Partner, Selkirk Sport.
In addition to McGuffin, Team Selkirk’s elite line-up of more than 100 brand ambassadors includes Kaitlyn Christian, a 27-year old Professional Tennis Player ranked 38th in the world in Doubles by the WTA; JoAnne Russell, 1977 Wimbledon Doubles Champion; Cammy MacGregor, former Top 75 Professional Tennis Player, 2018 US Open Senior Pickleball Singles Champion and winner of the 2018 USA Pickleball National Championships in Senior Singles & Doubles, among many others.
To complement the US Open incentive pool, Selkirk will offer the incentive pool at major championships on the professional pickleball circuit highlighted by the $122,800 that will be available at the 2019 US Nationals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in November, with a $10,000 Triple Crown Bonus. Additionally, more than $50,000 will be on the line at the 2019 Tournament of Champions in Brigham City, Utah in September.
The line-up of tournaments where Team Selkirk Ambassadors will have an opportunity to earn additional money includes the Beer City Open, Canadian Nationals and Texas Open, in addition to recent tournaments, The Lakes Spring Fling &The International Indoor Pickleball Championships.
More than 100 Team Selkirk athletes will compete on the professional circuit equipped with the innovative AMPED™ Series, a high performance, Made-in-the-USA line of pickleball paddles that combine revolutionary FiberFlex Fiberglass face technology, a thicker X5 polypropylene core and a unibody design. Available in 5 distinct models (Invikta, Epic, Maxima, S2 and Omni) suited for all styles of play, and a series of vibrant color stories, Selkirk’s AMPED Series delivers increased power, precise ball control, and a larger sweetspot - the most critical benefits to maximize performance.
For more information on Selkirk Sport, Team Selkirk’s stable of Professional Pickleball Ambassadors and the innovative AMPED™ Series paddle line-up visit www.selkirk.com. To follow the Company through social media please visit Selkirk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SelkirkSport/ or Twitter @SelkirkSport.
