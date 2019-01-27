SEBRING — Losing a business, especially if you don’t have insurance, will likely bring out a variety of emotions such as shock, sadness and disbelief. But taking it in stride is probably not how most owners would react to a devastating setback.
That’s what Miguel Munoz-Ortiz did after Hurricane Irma destroyed his Sebring Furniture store in September 2017. Munoz-Ortiz, 76, said he might have reacted differently when he was younger.
“If I was younger, I would probably cry,” he said. “At my age, I just take it as a normal day. There is nothing else I can do.”
A couple of days after the storm, he walked into his store and saw black mold on everything — walls, ceiling, computer. The only thing he was able to salvage was a china cabinet.
Munoz-Ortiz said he wanted to continue the business and that’s what he has done. His new location, which he likes, is next to Save a Lot in the Towne Square shopping center. The address is 1542 Lakeview Drive. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The space is 6,000 square feet and more than twice the size of his previous place on North Ridgewood.
He said he had been looking around for a larger space before Irma showed up and had been in contact with the owners of the shopping center.
“They made me an offer. It was a great offer,” Munoz-Ortiz said, adding that it was a “great move. I’m doing twice as much business as before.”
He wants winter visitors who might have lost track of him to know that he is still in town and that he has relocated. Munoz-Ortiz noted that he appreciates the support of the community and the loyalty of his customers.
After studying advertising in college, Munoz-Ortiz went into business with two partners. They owned several stores in Philadelphia. Two of them were furniture stores.
Munoz-Ortiz acquires furniture as a result of advertising in the newspaper. He said people will call him if they are moving or downsizing. He will set up an appointment and visit the seller. He said he will make an offer, “low as possible in order to compete with tough competition” including Habitat for Humanity and The Salvation Army.
Munoz-Ortiz added that he will also do trades.
He was also in the restaurant business. It was a restaurant, the Magnolia, that brought him to Sebring when he learned it was for sale. He opened another restaurant, Bon Appetit, in Sebring and operated it with his wife.
Running a restaurant is very time-consuming and Munoz-Ortiz decided that he preferred selling furniture over preparing food. “I enjoy doing this,” he said. “I like to talk to people. I feel very comfortable about it.”
He said in the furniture business you can close a store at 5 or 6 p.m. and have a life. “In the restaurant business you start at 7 o’clock in the morning and finish by 12 o’clock at night, and when you get home you smell like fried onions,” he said.
The store’s telephone number is 863-386-1119.
