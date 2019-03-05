SEBRING — Florida state troopers want to find the person who left a 2005 Freightliner and a load of pineapples at a crash Saturday on State Road 66.
The driver rolled the tractor and trailer over on the side of the road early Saturday morning, then ran off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck took place at 2:33 a.m. Saturday on State Road 66 at Crewsville Road. The eastbound semi-trailer, loaded with pineapples, ran off the road on the right as it approached Crewsville Road.
The right front of the truck collided with the ground in a ditch, overturned, and came to a final rest on its right side, facing east.
FHP is still investigating why this happened and is searching for the driver. Anyone with information is encouraged to call *FHP (*347).
Obviously drunk or stoned!
