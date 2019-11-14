AVON PARK – Coming less than two weeks, the American Basketball Association (ABA) in the form of the Semi Pro Heartland Racers, will be making debut in Highlands County with their first and all their home games being played at South Florida State College.
The Pacers are co-owned by Dr. Tamika Sims, a Florida Native and Ray Hucks, Jr.
Dr, Sims noted, as posted on the Pacers website, has always had a passion for athletics and helping others.
“I decided to be a part of the ABA after meeting another ABA owner while residing in Durham, NC.” added Sims, “She inspired me to have a team of my own. I decided Sebring would be a great place to start a team. It will bring the Heartland community together on a positive note and will create a way to network and promote businesses as well.”
Raymond Hucks, Jr, is a native of North Carolina and a graduate of North Carolina State.
Per the website Hucks stated that he has always had a passion for basketball and the power it has to galvanize youth and communities.
“My goals are to bring great energy, perseverance and an organization of excellence to the ABA family and the Heartland community.”
Sims believes that with the strong management staff she has in place, they should do well, “a lot of them have lived here all their lives and they are connected to the community.”
“We are trying to create a level of cohesiveness in the community and between all the different cities, “ continued Sims. “We are not just entertainment, not just athletics, we plan to set up some youth athletic programs, mentoring programs as well as some educational programs. It is a learning experience in putting this together, it has been challenging, but we are getting it together. We have gotten a lot of support from the community.”
Pacer Head Coach Chris Hawthorne stated that the first year is always the toughest for a new team, but the goal and expectations remain high as he wants a winning record and to make the playoffs.
The ABA allows players to hone their skills in the hopes of being recruited by overseas teams or other semi-pro teams that may be a developmental team for a professional team. The options are many for the players.
General Manager Dave Bernard added that the goal as an organization is to be part of the G League.
According to the G league website, the NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league, preparing players, coaches, officials, trainers, and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory.
This year’s team includes: John Allen III, Jaterrio Bing, Tywan Daniels, Marcus Dewbury, Tyris Godfrey, Alvin Gunter, Quintin Gunter, Jalen Johnson, Leon Mobley, Anfernee Munnings, Joseph Nobles, Ladaius Richardson, Joe Sayre, Carl Smith, with alternates Dameon Braswell, Adolphus Lewis and Javon Pratt. Several of which are local players in Highlands County.,
The Heartland Racers will play their first game against the Sarasota Manatee at South Florida State College on Saturday with a start time of 7pm.
