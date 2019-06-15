SEBRING — A semi-tractor pulling an empty refrigerated trailer didn’t drop any produce or meat on State Road 66 when it toppled in a downpour Thursday.
It did dump some fuel, said Battalion Chief 1 Billy Kingston, because the driver had just topped off his tanks before heading west down the two-lane highway.
The driver was OK, walking around the overturned rig and making the necessary calls on his cell phone after a wreck, but the truck blocked westbound traffic.
The incident occurred shortly before 1:22 p.m. Thursday, when Highlands County Central Dispatch made the call for fire and emergency medical services.
On scene, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies directed traffic, giving turns to eastbound and westbound traffic.
Kingston said he and Highlands County Fire Rescue firefighters from DeSoto City Fire Department Station 19 had managed to contain the fuel spill to “a couple of gallons,” prior to being told the tanks had started leaking again.
Artistic Towing brought out two heavy-load tow trucks to winch the truck upright.
By that time, the truck had been on its side for an hour. Deputies had to stop all traffic for the towing crews to attach the hooks and cables.
Once the truck was upright, Kingston estimated it would take another half hour to clear the road completely.
Some motorists who had already waited 10-20 minutes for tow crews, and were able to turn around, sought different routes.
