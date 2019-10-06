The Associated Press
The 78-year-old boarded a plane Saturday, just one day after he was released from a hospital.
Sanders was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.
Sanders’ campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart. They say the rest of his arteries were normal.
The doctors said the rest of his stay was “uneventful with good expected progress.”
This marks the second time in two months that health problems forced Sanders to cancel campaign events. In September, he backed out of some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice.
