By The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate handed a political victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, as the chamber backed the suspension of a county sheriff who the Republican governor said bungled the response to last year’s mass shooting in Parkland that killed 17 people.
The 25-15 vote for removal was no surprise in the Republican-dominated Senate, considering that the Rules Committee just two days earlier had sided with the governor’s decision to oust Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.
With the tragedy framing the debate and emotions sometimes fraying, alliances transcended party allegiances, with some Democrats signaling their support for removing Israel. In the end, three Democrats voted for removal, while one Republican sided with the now-former sheriff.
Some, like Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, said the rawness of the tragedy influenced their decision.
“Seventeen people died,” she said after the vote. “To put that aside ... I couldn’t do it.”
Removing an elected official from office was a difficult decision, she said, “but there are times when someone should not have that job.”
Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter Alyssa died in the shooting, watched the debate from the Senate gallery. Afterward, she said she took another step toward closure.
“There is finally accountability for the many failures. His incompetency as sheriff led to the death of my daughter Alyssa and 16 others,” she said.
In a statement emailed by his attorney, Israel said “politics won the day.”
“Law enforcement in Florida fundamentally changed tonight. The office of sheriff, once accountable to the people and the law is now subject to the petulant whims, political paybacks and personal piques a partisan tyrants in Tallahassee,” Israel’s statement said.
On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 15 students and two staffers.
Israel, who was first elected as Broward County sheriff in 2012, has vowed to run for his old job next year. DeSantis has said he would not seek to remove Israel again, should the lawman win the confidence of Broward voters.
Israel is the latest scapegoat tagged by a society way too sensitive about its guns. It's not the fault of radical gun kooks or the proliferation of guns or America's fixation on violent solutions for all occasions. Rather, it's the fault of the Broward County Sheriff! That was easy!
