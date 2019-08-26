TALLAHASSEE — After correcting four years of compensation reports for one of the entities she represents, Florida’s top gun lobbyist Marion Hammer has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Florida Senate.
Sen. Perry Thurston, a Fort Lauderdale Democrat, had filed the complaint against Hammer, accusing her of violating Senate lobbying rules for failing to report her compensation for more than a decade.
Senate Rules Chairwoman Lizbeth Benacquisto, a Fort Myers Republican, forwarded the complaint to Audrey Moore, general counsel for the Office of Legislative Services, which oversees lobbyist registration.
In a letter released Friday, Moore said that Hammer was directed to amend lobbyist registration documents for the prior four years — 2016-2019 — to reflect she was employed by the lobbying firm Unified Sportsmen of Florida to represent the National Rifle Association before the Florida Legislature.
Hammer, a former president of the national gun-rights organization, said in a statement she was “pleased that this matter has been concluded,” but not in how the case was publicly handled.
“I have been a registered lobbyist since 1974,” Hammer said in a statement. “That is not and never has been a secret. I have never told anyone that I was not a lobbyist.”
Hammer added that, when lobbyists were first required to begin filing compensation reports, she sought out advice from the Senate’s general counsel on whether she needed to make any changes to the reports she had submitted for more than three decades.
“I was told that I did not have any additional filing requirements as a lobbyist. Thus, in good faith I relied upon that advice,” Hammer continued. “As the filings are a non-issue to me, I would have done so all along had I been so informed. However, I am less than happy that the officials handling and commenting on these matters did not highlight the important point that I did not do anything wrong except rely on the advice of counsel.”
Senate President Bill Galvano noted that, since Hammer corrected her lobbyist registration information and directed USF to file the compensation reports within the 30-day window set by Moore, no fines or sanctions would be issues.
