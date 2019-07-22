TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio’s two U.S. senators plan on asking Congress to rename a NASA research facility in northern Ohio after astronaut Neil Armstrong.
Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown want to honor the Ohio native by renaming the NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky.
Portman says he talked about the idea with Armstrong a year before his death in 2012. But the senator says Armstrong was so humble that he balked at the suggestion.
Portman says he has since talked with Armstrong’s family and NASA and that they support renaming the facility.
Brown says it would be a fitting tribute, with the past weekend marking the 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s first steps on the moon in 1969.
Elsewhere, the Alabama college professor who wrote Neil Armstrong’s authorized biography is working on another book dealing with the first person to walk on the moon.
A release from Auburn University says professor emeritus James Hansen is finishing a book that will include letters written to the Apollo 11 astronaut. The title is “Dear Neil Armstrong: Letters to the First Man from All Mankind.”
Hansen previously wrote “First Man,” which was made into a Hollywood movie of the same name released last year. Hansen wrote the book with Armstrong’s cooperation after developing a relationship with the famously private astronaut, who died in 2012.
Interest in Apollo 11 is high around its 50th anniversary, and Hansen says Armstrong got letters about his role for the rest of his life.
