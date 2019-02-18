SEBRING — It might have been the well-stocked information booths by vendors throughout Lakeshore Mall. It might have been “Kid Zone!” with Tom’s Laser Tag, Putt Putt Golf and a dance contest for kids.
It might also have been the live entertainment in the Lakeshore Mall parking lot, where at the end of one set by Raisin’ Cain, audience members got up to dance to Led Zeppelin’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Some even stayed until the very end to hear Hard Candy rock. For all those reasons and many others, Saturday’s 2019 Highlands News-Sun Senior Expo and Family Extravaganza drew a bigger crowd than last year, with some vendors even running out of materials from the rush or visitors.
“We have determined we are coming back next year,” said Mark Stewart of Stewart Construction. “We’ve got a lot of viable leads.”
Stewart counted 1,500-2,000 people visiting his booth in the early part of the day. A fellow vendor, Jennifer Edwards of Family Elder Law, completely ran out of materials by noon during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event indoors.
Edwards reportedly “sold out” of everything in the rush, and was “impressed.”
Bobbie Clark with AdventHealth Sebring booth said after the rush visitors were “nice and steady” asking about providers and the hospital’s primary care physicians.
Sara Rosenbaum, volunteer manager with AdventHealth, said during the lunch hour that they expected to run out of materials and giveaway bags, too.
Carmen Rivera, AdventHealth Sebring Marketing Department coordinator, said she enjoyed telling visitors about how interventional cardiologists at AdventHealth had found she had pericardium inflammation — the sack around her heart had become swollen — and were able to fix the problem through catheterization.
Mostly, Rivera said, she and others at the hospital’s booth had to tell people they were, in fact, Florida Hospital under a new name, not an entirely new hospital.
Although, Rosenbaum had to admit that once they add on enough new doctors and services, they would practically be a new facility.
One visitor, Ventia Wagner of Crown Point, Indiana, said she’d wintered in Lake Placid for 19 years, but hadn’t spent much time seeking out local doctors.
She got her blood pressure checked at the Ridge Technical College licensed practical nurse booth. She got a bit of a shock: No blood pressure. She was trying out a new wrist-mounted blood pressure cuff that apparently had some bugs, said Gina Lozada, the student who was working with her.
Wagner said she had also won a posy in a spin-the-wheel competition at another booth, and found a dentist.
Shortly after that, she consented to have Steve Reinshuttle, hearing aid specialist with America’s Best Hearing, peer into her ear.
Jennifer Lewis-Gravelle, financial advisor, said it’s the best event she attends all year.
“Everybody’s in a good mood,” Lewis-Gravelle said.
Sue Rosenberger, another winter resident from Grand Rapids, Michigan, stopped to talk with Miller’s Central Air, since they installed her furnace/air-conditioner last spring.
She said Grand Rapids, right now, is a “great place to be from,” given the snow storms. Her son, who salts parking lots for big retailers, used 15,000 pounds of salt in a month — 3,000 pounds in five applications.
Though the event slowed down a bit during the lunch hour, it picked back up during the afternoon and remained steady.
“We are pleasantly surprised at the turnout that happened earlier this morning. It’s been getting stronger all day,” said Tim Smolarick, publisher of Highlands News-Sun, which presented the event along with Lakeshore Mall. “We fully expect to surpass last year’s attendance.”
Cliff Yeazel, Highlands News-Sun advertising director, said he, too, was pleased with the steady flow of guests.
“The Kid Zone has been packed all day,” Yeazel said.
Saturday was the fourth Senior Expo, which has grown from midday to an all-day event that started by connecting seniors to much-needed services and now provides something for the whole family.
The 2016 event had a live band in the Food Court. Every year since, live acts have been on a stage in the parking lot set between Belk, JCPenney and the mall’s main entrance.
This year, Raisin’ Cain played sets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hard Candy played from 3-8 p.m.
The indoor main stage hosted seminars by Reinshuttle; Nell Hays, crime prevention specialist with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office; the Mad Hatters of Highlands Little Theatre; Tiffany Werhner, licensed mental health counselor, on “Love Languages” for couples; Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center Inc.; singer/songwriter Tim Serdynski; Heartland Dog Club, and vocalist Erica White.
AdventHealth sponsored Medical Row, a collection of health care vendors located between the main stage atrium and the plaza outside JCPenney.
Lampe & Kiefer sponsored the event’s Facebook live broadcasts.
The Home Depot sponsored Kid Zone! Food vendors included Popstarz Food Truck and 863 Bar, Grill & Banquet food vendor.
Media sponsors were Kiss 107.5 FM WFHT, 105.3 FM La Zeta and La Numero 1 (uno) 106.9 FM/1280 AM.
“We want to say ‘thank you’ to our vendors, sponsors and entertainers for a spectacular day,” Smolarick said. “It is a good day for the community and for Lakeshore Mall.”
