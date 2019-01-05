In February, hundreds of locals will be going for the gold as they compete in the 2019 Heartland Senior Games.
Men and women aged fifty and older from Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and surrounding counties will be competing in five year age groupings in bridge, bowling, cycling, euchre, golf, horseshoes, mah jongg, pickleball, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis and track and field.
Each year, the Heartland Senior Games depends on the support of sponsors to make the Games even better for competitors.
This year, Drs. Avalos, Patel and Thakkar are also “going for gold”, moving up from their silver sponsorship of past years. Each of these Board Certified physicians offers a range of state-of-the-art gastrointestinal procedures unique in Highlands County. Each treats the entire digestive system and provides related cancer prevention and detection.
Dr. Thakkar said the group wanted to “go gold” this year by supporting the Senior Games which encourage seniors to keep physically and mentally active.
Both Dr. Patel and Dr. Thakkar are avid athletes and this year each was able to cross off a major item from his bucket list. Dr. Thakkar and a group of 11 friends climbed for three days to reach the 18,500 foot level in the Himalayas while Dr. Patel climbed to the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro.
All three doctors know the benefits of regular exercise and talk with their patients about the need to stay active in their senior years. They promote physical activity as a great way to reduce stress.
Dr. Thakkar is well known for his support of athletics.The Heartland Games swim meet will be held at the Tkakkar Wellness Center at the Highlands County YMCA on February 25 while the Thakkar Tennis Center in Sebring will host the Senior Games tennis tournament on February 26, 27 and 28.
South Florida State College has been organizing the Senior Games for more than two decades. The local Games are just one of twenty similar events held across the state throughout the year as a qualifier for the 28th annual Florida Senior Games to be held December 7 to 15, 2019.
Registration forms are avaialable at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames. Additional details and 2018 results may also be found at the website. Registration is open now but closes January 18 for the first of this year’s events; golf, euchre, shuffleboard, table tennis, horseshoes and pickleball.
