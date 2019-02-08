The Heartland Games have been run by South Florida State College for more than two decades. The Games are organized annually to provide a local opportunity for residents of DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands Counties and surrounding areas to compete for a spot in the Florida Senior Games. This year the state games will be held in Broward County from December 7 to 15.
On Feb. 6, 48 shufflers from Lake Wales, Avon Park and Sebring descended on the Sebring Recreation Club to take part in the Heartland Senior Games singles and doubles shuffleboard tournament. Organizers were disappointed that there was no representation from Lake Placid, Bowling Green, Wauchula, Zolfo Springs or Arcadia.
The Sebring Recreation Club boasts 16 covered courts and 20 outdoor courts. The club also hosts a variety of other activities including line dancing, bridge, pinochle, bingo, ping pong, scrabble and euchre. The morning of the shuffleboard tournament fifteen wood carvers were hard at work.
This year’s tournament was coordinated by Dan Noble with help from George Rosema and Larry Lane. Singles took to the courts in the morning with competition in 6 age/gender groups for men and 5 for women. In the afternoon, doubles took over competing in 6 age groups.
Women’s Medal Winners
Gold – Gloria Tipsword, Orange Villa, Kathy Stokes, Tanglewood, Maureen Tomlinson, Stone Ridge, Marsha Lojewski, Lake Wales, Kay Hermiston, Tanglewood
Silver – Darlene Mealy, Lake Letta, Cindy Shidler, Lake Bonnet, Di Blajda, Sebring Village. Ethelene Nash, Avon Park Lakes
Bronze – Pat Suhr, Adelaide Shores
Male Medalists
Gold – Jim Kelly, Adelaide Shores, Jacques Poitras, Sebring Village, Pate Dell, Thunderbird Hills, Wayne Rose, Lake Wales, Al Culberson, Avon Park Holiness Camp
Silver – Ed Bratt, Adelaide Shores, Don McClenon, Reflections, Don Brisbane, Desoto Park, Tom Stonecash, Adelaide Shores
Bronze – Bruce Shidler, lake Bonnet, Walt Pickerell, Leisure Acres, John Zeiger, Tanglewood, Richard Edy, Fairmont Acres
Doubles Winners
Gold – Jim Kelly & Larry Holtfreter, Darlene Mealy & Gloria Tipsword, Cindy & Bruce Shidler, Maureen & Gene Tomlinson, Ted Peterson & Don Fredley, Kay & Ray Hermiston
Silver – Leslie Parson & Brian Hughey, Ed Bratt & Bill Courtney, Don McClenon & Lloyd Tipsword, Don Brisbane & Wayne Rose, Dean Shoup & Tom Stonecash
Bronze – Kevin Waterman & John Zeiger, Marsha Lojewski & Tom Westfall, Ethelene Nash & Jim Allard
Congratulations to the players from Adelaide Shores who went home with a total of 13 medals. The community with the next highest total of medals was Tanglewood with 7.
Plans are afoot for big changes to the format for the 2020 Heartland Senior Games Shuffleboard Tournament which will see players guaranteed six games. They will draw for partners each game and winners will be determined by their individual aggregate scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.