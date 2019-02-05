Saturday turned out to be a beautiful day for golf with comfy temperatures and bright sunshine as the Heartland Senior Games began with golf.
The 80 golfers who played in the Heartland Senior Games golf tournament were very pleased with the condition of the Sebring Golf Club Course and look forward to returning there for the 2020 tourney.
Some great scores were carded and some fun times were had on the course. It’s always special to see the talent of the oldest golfers. Shirlee Spurlin took gold in the women’s 85-89 bracket with a score of 104. She was disappointed that more women her age didn’t take up the challenge to compete.
In men’s play in the 85-89 group, the medal winners all had scores as good as or better than their age with Max Gnagy, a perennial champ, placing first with a 79. He was followed by Pat Bentz with 84 and Rex Smolek with an 85.
In several divisions, medals were determined by retrogression. When two players tie, the score card is reviewed starting at hole 18 and working backward to find who won the most recent hole.
In the men’s 65-69 category, George Dumas of River Greens shot a 75 to beat out challengers from Lake Wales, Wayne Colledge also with 75 and Bob Nebel who shot 79.
Buttonwood Bay’s golfers showed their stuff by taking three gold medals. Pam Moore won the ladies’ 60-64 group with a 91. Dick Patterson topped the leader board among the 70-74 year old men while George Huntington did the same in the 75-79 age group. Each carded a great score of 80. Steve Vance of Wauchula had to settle for a silver medal, despite tying Patterson for the lead with an 80 in their division.
Nancy Chaffee from Avon Park had the lowest score for the day among women of all ages. Playing in the 75-79 group she shot an 80. Other good rounds were posted by Kris Allison of Whisper Lake with an 86 and Judy Granger from Sun n Lake with 88. Dee St. Onge and Ann Kelly from River Greens and Jan Thieme and Carol Ann Armstrong all finished the day with scores of 89.
The men’s 80-84 group saw Jack Woodall of Brookside Bluffs in Zolfo Springs take top honors with a 78 followed closely by Gene Josey of Sun n Lake and JohnnyMac McEachren from Lake Placid, both at 83.
Other low scores posted by men included David Reasoner from Thunderbird Manor with an 81 and Bill Ellison from the Bluffs of Sebring, also with an 81. George Berringer of Thunderbird Hills carded an 82 and Jerry Mclain from Golf Hammock finished the day with an 83.
All golfers finishing in the top five in their age/gender category have earned the right to compete in the Florida Senior Games to be held in December.
It’s a busy week in the Heartland Senior Games with euchre today, shufflebaord on Wednesday, table tennis Thursday, horseshoes Friday then two days of pickleball on the weekend.
