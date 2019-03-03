SEBRING – On your marks, get set, go! That’s what dozens of seniors will be hearing starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday as Signature HealthCare hosts the sixth annual Senior Olympics Day at the Highlands County Fairgrounds at 781 Magnolia Ave.
Mayor John Shoop declared the official day across Highlands County and Florida. The day will be filled with friendly competition between 17 teams. A 2019 champion will emerge and be announced. Participants will go head to head and wheel to wheel as well in several different sports.
Some of the Olympics games are wheelchair races, reacher relay, volleyball, basketball and cornhole competitions. In addition, the last competition is a cheer competition.
The games will kick off with Highlands County Honor Guard, led by Sgt. Dan Danley, will present the colors. The National Anthem will be sung by the Wings of Faith Quartet. Mayor John Shoop and Sheriff Paul Blackman are some of the local special guests in attendance.
Sheri Morin of Signature HealthCare said in a press release that the events will bring people together for healthy competition in different facilities.
“Senior Olympics is one of several unique quality of life initiatives Signature hosts to lead radical change across the healthcare landscape,” Morin said.
The schedule is as follows:
10 a.m. – opening ceremonies
10:45 a.m.- Olympic games
12:30 – lunch
1:15 -cheer competition
1:30 p.m. – closing ceremonies
