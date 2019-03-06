Every year in early January, the Sebring Senior 55’s softball league conducts their annual player draft. The managers conduct due diligence, then choose the players they think will lead them to a winning season. When the draft is completed, it’s hard to say which will be the best teams.
Veteran manager “Gilly” Guild was confident, along with the other managers, that his New Beginnings Church team might have the correct formula. After the first 8 games of the season, NBC won 1 and lost 7.
But this team, led by seasoned players Dick Cook, Tom McNally, and Mike Schurer, never pouted or gave up. In the next 8 games they won 7 games and lost 1, tying them for second place with Big Star Dogs.
With four games left in the regular season, NBC appears to be peaking heading into the league playoffs.
Last week, NBC won both of their games. On Tuesday, they stopped Alan Jay/Lowe’s 13-8. Third baseman John McCullum led the way, going 4 for 4 with a double. Billy Scrase (triple), Paul Marcellus (double) and sweet swinging lefty Tom McNally added 3 hits each. Winning pitcher Dick Mooney, Matt Decker, and Indiana strong boy Mike Schurer (double) smacked 2 hits each. The Jay’s Wayne McNett, the league’s hottest hitter, had another 4-hit game, while Dan Slot, Dave Smutnick, and Frank Lantz ripped 3 hits apiece.
In the other game, Sonic/New & Good Used Tires beat Big Star Dogs 21-15. Sonic players Steve Smutnick, J. R. Reed, and Roger Gasperlin are three of the most popular players in the league. But on this day, Big Star Dogs didn’t think much of them, as they all lined 4 hits and scored 3 runs each.
Erie, Pa. rookie Chuck Lebo was Mr. Clutch, as he twice hit two-out, two-run singles. Manager Gil Meyers (triple), Jim Kahn, Greg Ramos, and Canadian Richard Mayotte stroked 3 hits each. This is Mayotte’s first season in Sebring, and he is one of the quickest players in the league. He attributes his speed to outrunning game wardens while hunting out of season in the north woods of Ontario.
For the Dogs, speedy outfielder Elston Hedges (triple), Jeff Morra (double), Les Osbeck, and Ellis Howard had 3 hits each. The versatile Howard has missed several games due to hamstring pulls, but is back running on one leg faster than most can do on two legs.
On Thursday, Sonic/N&GUT won their 13th game of the season with only 3 losses, topping Alan Jay/Lowes 15-9. First-year manager Gil Meyers’ team has clearly been the class of the league, long ago clinching the regular season title and claiming the number 1 seed for the playoffs. With 4 hits each on Tuesday and Thursday, Roger Gasperlin was a perfect 8 for 8 for the week. Hustling outfielder Bill Saunders also had a 4-hit day. Winning pitcher Jim Kahn and Stan Brownell collected 3 hits and 2 triples each. Steady Steve Smutnick had 3 hits and scored 2 runs.
Wayne McNett once again led the hapless Alan Jay/Lowes team with another 4-hit game. Dan Slot, Dave Smutnick, and Frank Lantz had 3 hits apiece. Earl Register, Fred Richardson, and Carlos Echegoyen cracked 2 hits each.
In the other game, New Beginnings Church handled Big Star Dogs 15-6. NBC was led by Paul Marcellus (triple, 2 runs), Chet Johnson (double, 2 runs, 5 rbi’s), Dick Cook (2 runs), John McCullum, and winning pitcher Dick Mooney with 3 hits each. Shortstop Mike Schurer smoked 2 hits including a double, and made the defensive play of the game with an amazing outstretched snag of a laser line drive. Terry Scott, Billy Scrase, and Ken Elston also had 2 hits.
Big Star Dogs manager Charlie Giardano led his offense with 4 hits, while Jeff Morra (double) smashed 3 hits. Rick Rockfield singled and tripled, missing a home run by 2 feet. Third baseman Mitch Dallen singled and doubled.
