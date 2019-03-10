Damian Ciquino and Mark Chuck Best are two of the hardest working men at the Highland County Sports Complex.
They have to get the field ready for the Lake Placid league on Monday and Wednesday and the Sebring League on Tuesday and Thursday.
The fields are in excellent condition for all the games and these two men maintain it to perfection. The leagues thank them both very much.
Tuesday’s games for Sebring 70’s had VFW 4300 over Am-Vets Post 21 by a score of 17-2.
VFW had their hitting clothes on as Dale Baughman 3 hits (double), Chuck Detore also had 3 hits with a double, Norm Grubbs belted a home run and had 4 RBI, Jerry Kaufman and Chet Johnson added 2 hits apiece.
Don Lariviere had two outstanding catches in right-centerfield to stop any rallies by Am-Vets. John Kloet and Harry Bell (168 years of experience) were the battery mates.
Am-Vets had a hot bat from J.C. (engine man) Brown with 2 triples and 3 hits, while Vic Rodriquez had 3 hits. VFW won its 14th game in a row after losing on opening day.
The other diamond had an extra-inning game with Alan-Jay edging never say done Buttonwood Bay by a score of 19-18.
Buttonwood had a huge day from Jim Munroe with 4 hits (double) Jim Noviss had 3 hits with 2 home runs, ageless Jack (92) Grasso, John Degnen and Ed Rohrbacker all with 3-hit games. Boots Dasovic had a key triple to the offence.
Thursday’s games had Alan-Jay winning by a score of 22-15 over Am-Vets Post 21.
Alan-Jay had the home runs going as Don Cunningham, Bill Cirillo and Alex Gray had consecutive blasts. Bill Destefano had 4 hits with a double. Ken Elston, Woody Woodward and Ken Crandell contributed 3 hits each. Don Cunningham and Alex Gray added 3 more hits along with their homers. Jerry Barber and winning pitcher Bob Yacubic also with 3 hits apiece.
AM-Vets was led by Gentle Giant Ken Elston and Dick Schilitz with 5 hits each. The ex-Marine and Engineer J.C.Brown had 4 hits (double and triple), Les Osbeck had 4 hits with 2 triples. Bob Richards added 3 hits to the attack which just fell short.
On the other diamond, Blazing Irrigation won over Buttonwood Bay by a score of 16-5.
Blazing had Bill Todd with 4 hits, Ed (policeman) Lindberg and James Polatty with 3 hits. Tom Mcnally, Todd Martin and Gallo Gonzalez all with extra-base hits. Moe Pier was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood had Tony (92) Caristo, John Degnen, Boots Dasovic, Jim Munroe and Jim Noviss help the team in hitting. Standings with five weeks to go in season: VFW 4300 (13-1), Alan-Jay (12-3), Am-Vets (6-8), Blazing Irrigation (4-10), and Buttonwood Bay (1-15).
Next games are slated to be played on Tuesday and Thursday at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
