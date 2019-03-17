Last week, the Senior 50’s softball league ended the regular season with an eye towards the playoffs, with the first round beginning on Tuesday.
Regular season champs Sonic/New & Good Used Tires will go against the last place team, Alan Jay/Lowes, while the number two Big Star Dogs team will face number three New Beginnings Church.
Both games start at noon at the beautiful Highlands County Sports Complex, located behind the Amtrac train station.
The championship game will be held on Thursday with player introductions beginning at 11:45.
In the final week of league play on Tuesday, Big Star Dogs got by New Beginnings Church 24-19. The Dogs’ offense was led by pitcher Dobie Dobbert, shortstop Rick Rockfield, and third baseman Mitch Dallen with 4 hits each. Les Osbeck, Ron Scott, Dave Longo, and Hall of Famer Dave Reed ripped 3 hits each. Five NBC players stroked 4 hits each, including Paul Marcellus (triple, 4 runs), Tom McNally (triple, 3 runs), Mike Scheuer (double), John McCullum, and Ron Reiches. Roy Oke doubled to go along with 3 hits, while Bill Scrase, Ken Elston, Chet Johnson, and Terry Scott had 2 hits each.
In the other game, Alan Jay/Lowes drubbed Sonic/New & Good Used Tires 22-12. Newcomer and Vietnam Vet Les Sheridan led the charge with 5 hits including an inside-the-park home run, 4 runs batted in, and 3 runs scored.
Frank Lantz also knocked 5 hits, doubled, and scored 5 runs. Minnesota’s Matt Skjonsby had his usual 4 hit game to go along with 4 ribbies.
Steve Smutnick and Roger Gasperlin paced Sonic with 3 hits each. Manager Gil Meyers, Francisco Hernandez, J. R. Reed (double), J. C. Brown, and Chuck Lebo added 2 hits apiece.
On Thursday, New Beginnings Church topped Sonic/New & Good Used Tires 13-8. NBC led 13-2 heading into the last inning, with Sonic scoring 6 runs to make it respectable.
NBC slugger Tom McNally laced 5 hits (double), as did super sub Matt Skjonsby (double, 3 runs). Classy Billy Scrase continued his outstanding season with 4 hits, and Mike Scheuer (double), Paul Marcellus, and John McCullum smacked 3 hits each. Winning pitcher Dick Mooney and Terry Scott had 2 hits each.
‘Ol reliable Steve Smutnick led Sonic with 4 hits, while Gil Meyers, Francisco Hernandez, Jim Kahn, J. R. Reed, Richard Mayotte, and Roger Gasperlin had 2 hits each. Midfielder Gasperlin was flawless on defense.
In the other game, Big Star Dogs crushed Alan Jay/Lowes 23-12. Ellis Howard and Rick Rockfield led the Dogs with 5 hits each, while manager Charlie Giordano, Elston Hedges, Craig Sutliff, and Roy Oke aided the onslaught with 4 hits each. Winning pitcher Dobie Dobbert and Joe Cruz slapped 3 hits each.
