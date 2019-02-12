With play completed last week, the Sebring 50’s Senior Softball League reached the halfway point in the regular season.
On Tuesday, six-inning doubleheaders were scheduled due to rain outs. The two best teams, both with 6-1 records, paired off against each other.
Sonic/New And Good Used Tires took the first game against Big Star Dogs, a wild affair that ended up 18-17. Sonic slugger Matt Skjonsby led the attack by going 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, a long home run, and 5 RBI’s. Skjonsby was glad to be back in sunny Sebring after a business trip back home in Minnesota where it hit -35 below.
Luckily, when his car wouldn’t start, his son’s did and he was on time for the meeting. Steve Smutnick, Roger Gasperlin, Jim Kahn, and manager Gil Meyers (triple) were also 3 for 3. J. R. Reed, Stan Brownell, and Francisco Hernandez were 2 for 3.
The Dogs Ellis Howard, Les Osbeck, and pitcher Dobie Dobbert were a perfect 3 for 3, while Jeff Morra (double), Rick Rockfield, Craig Sutliff, and Joe Cruz stroked 2 hits each.
In the second game of the twinbill, Big Star Dogs came back with a 10-8 win as both teams ended the day tied with 7-2 records.
Elston Hedges, Jeff Morra (double), Les Osbeck, and Dobie Dobbert laced 3 hits apiece and Ron Scott banged out 2 singles.
On the other field, Alan Jay/Lowes snuck by New Beginnings Church 11-10. The Jays were led by shortstop Dan Slot, who launched 2 home runs and added a triple. Wayne McNett and Ray Trudell were also 3 for 3. Carlos Echoygen and Freddy Richardson had 2 hits each.
NBC was led by Chester Johnson and Ken Elston, both 3 for 3. Paul Marcellus, Dick Cook, Mike Schurer, Tom McNally (double), and winning pitcher Dick Mooney ripped 2 hits apiece.
New Beginnings Church came back in the second game to top the Jays 12-7. NBC’s third baseman John McCallum led the way with 3 for 3 and 3 runs scored. Left fielder Paul Marcellus played outstanding defense against a blinding sun and went 3-4. Ken Elston went 3 for 3, making him 6 for 6 on the day. Dick Cook, Tom McNally, Mike Schurer, Bill Scrase, Matt Decker, and winning pitcher Dick Mooney balanced the attack with 2 hits each.
The Jays were once again led by Dan Slot, as he smashed a double, triple, and home run. Wayne McNett and Ray Trudell also had 3 hits each.
On Thursday, New Beginnings Church won their second game of the week by clobbering the first place Big Star Dogs 24-14. NBC led the close game all the way, then exploded with 9 runs in the last inning to put it out of reach.
NBC’s powerful shortstop Mike Schurer led the offense with 4 hits. Dick Cook went 3 for 5, scored 2 runs, and flashed his wheels with an exciting inside-the-park home run. Tom McNally had 3 hits including a triple and scored 3 runs. Bill Scrase also tripled , singled twice, and scored 3 runs. John McCallum continued his steady hitting with 3 hits and 3 runs scored. Winning pitcher Dick Mooney rapped 3 hits including a double. Windsor, Ontario legend Jim Louzon, tuning up for the Tournament of Champions in Lakeland, smoked 3 hits.
BSD was led by Ron Scott with his double and 2 triples. Elston Hedges hit a single, double, and triple, and Rick Rockfield (double) and Dave Edwards also had 3 hits each.
On the other field, Sonic/New & Good Used Tires topped Alan Jay/Lowes 8-3 to claim sole possession of first place with a record of 8-2. The Dogs loss to NBC dropped their second place record to 7-3. NBC is in third place at 3-7, and the Jays fell to 2-8.
In the first inning of the Sonic/NGUT game, Ray Trudell (AJ/Lowes) and J. R. Reed (Sonic/NGUT), two of the best outfielders in the league, each made a spectacular diving catch to set the tone for a game featuring good defense on both sides.
Francisco Hernandez picked up the win with help from Jim Kahn and his 3 hits including a triple. Bill Saunders and rookie Canooks Bernie Guenette and Richard Mayotte were 2 for 3. Wayne McNett led the losers with 4 hits, giving him 14 hits in his last 16 at-bats.
