In one of the highest scoring softball games of the year, Alan-Jay scored 35 runs in routing AmVets post 21 (15 runs).
The Jays had a big day from Jerry Barber 6 for 6 (6 RBI), Bill Cirillo came up second best with a Homer, double and single with 5 RBI. Orlando Hernandez 4 for 4 (4RBI) Doug Ebling joined in the hit parade with 5 hits. Bill Destefano (triple) and John Miller (triple) both with 3 hits. Rudy Pribble and Bob Yacubic were the 2 pitchers of record. AmVets had a big day fro Ken Elston (double) and manager Brian Pluta 4 hits apiece, and JC Brown (double) among his 3 hits.
The other diamond had Blazing Irrigation over Buttonwood Bay 24-12. Blazing had another hitting day from Sam Crouse 4 hits (Double and Homer), Hall of Famer Dave Reed had 3 hits with a long one out of the park. Harold Baucom (triple) 3 hits, Bill Todd was 4 for 4 with a double. Moe Pier was the winning pitcher.
Buttonwood stars were Jim Munroe 4 hits (2 doubles), John Degnen (double), Diz Jones and Boots Dasovic all with 3 hits. Big Jim Noviss added a double and home run on the losing side. VFW 4300 had a bye.
The Feb. 21 games had Am-Vets post 21 (5-6) upending Buttonwood Bay 17-7. Am-Vets had a strong day at the plate from Gentleman Norm Moriarty and Manager Brian Pluta with 4 hits each. Victor Rodriquez and Ross Anderson 3 hits each.
The Bay team hitters where ageless (91) Jack Grasso, (91), Earl Richardson and Boots Dasovic (triple) all with 2 hits.
The other field had first place VFW 4300 (11-1) over Blazing Irrigation 20-8. VFW had another big day from Norm Grubbs and Chester Johnson both with a 4 for 4 day. Dave LaHue (triple), while Don Lariviere and Lee Sonnenberg each had a home run. Frank Lantz was outstanding at shortstop on defense. John Kloet was the winning pitcher.
Blazing had 5 RBI from David Reed. Bill Todd, Sam Crouse, Dick Gunderman and Harold Baucom had the hits.
The season will end March 26. Games played at Highland Sports Complex at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
