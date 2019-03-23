In 70’s senior softball action, Tuesday was a good day for the ducks as all games were called because of rain.

Thursday had the 70’s 2019 champions VFW 4300 upending the other Service team Am-Vets Post 21 by a score of 18-11.

The win was their 16th in a row, (lost the first game of the year by 1 run). Slugging led by 4-hit games by Dale (rabbit) Baughman, Chester (house of David) Johnson, Chuck (the actor) Detore. Tom (Long Island) McNally (3 doubles) Frank (lamps) Lantz also with 4 hits, 3 went for doubles, and Ed (stankey) Vignally with 3 key hits. Winning pitcher was Harry (Ring my) Bell.

The Am-Vets team had a lot of help from Les (preacher) Osbeck (triple) and 3 singles, Dick (tank) Schultz, and Larry (Swede) Oser contributed with 3 hits each.

The other diamond had Alan-Jay (13-4) 2nd place team over Buttonwoodbay (1-16) by a score of 26-4.

The Jays had a big hitting day as John Miller (2 doubles) Bill (wild Bill) Destefano, and Orlando (Mr Magic) Hernandez had 5 hit games. Alex(The great) Gray, Doug (Hogan) Ebling and Bob (Lefty) Yacubic all with 4 hits. Bill (Patriot) Cirillo and Ken (echos) Lloyd contributed 3 hits apiece.

Buttonwood Bay had John Grasso (92),Tony Caristo also 92 and Earl (the pearl) Richardson all three with 2 hits. Boots Dasovic led the team with a 3-hit game.

The season will close Tuesday. The Highlands County over 70 softball league says a big thank you to all of our sponsors. Hope to have you back next year.

