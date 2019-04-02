Yoga Berra had an old saying its not over til its over. The curtain came down as the 2019 Senior Softball season closed out with two games scheduled.
VFW 4300 clinched its second consecutive championship and five out of the last seven. They finished second in the other years.
Tuesday’s games had Alan-Jay, who finished second for the second time in a row, edged AmVets by a score of 23-19.
Alan-Jay was led by Dick (Chef) Cook ,John (McEnroe) Miller, Bill (wild) Destefano, Jerry (tax-man) Barber and Tom (Long Island) McNally.
Am-Vets had a big day fromBob (Jetman) Richards 5 hits, J.C. (choo choo) Brown and Brian (Cheese head) Plutka with 4 hits each.
Marv (Marvelous) Knutilla had 3 hits, and Ross (The Boss) Anderson homered for the losers.
The other game had Blazing Irrigation over a very game Buttonwood Bay team by a score of 28-20.
Blazing had Bill (toad) Todd (double,triple) and David (HOF) Reed (2 doubles) among their 4 hits. Bob (Amosh) Fahnestock had 5 hits. The winning pitcher was Moe (Curly) Pier.
Buttonwood Bay had only one win for the year but had the best support group and they cheered every hit and run.
They where very good sports for the whole year. Bay had big days from Jack (92) Grosso, Fred (Fast) Richardson, Boots Dasovic (home run, double and triple), Fred (Hopalong) Boyd, Jim (Lefty) Munroe and Earl (the pearl) Richardson leading the hitters.
The Senior League would like to thank all its sponsors and fans and The Highlands News-Sun for its coverage of the season.
Thank You from all the players, umpires and workers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.