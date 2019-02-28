The Highlands County Family YMCA was the site of Monday’s Heartland Senior Games swim meet. Swimmers of all abilities took part, competing against the clock in up to six individual events in back stroke breast stroke, butterfly, freestyle and individual medley (IM).
Tom Stadler puts in an hour of laps at the Tanglewood pool most days, working on his strength and fitness, not concerned about speed. Geraldine Fabb does some of her swimming in the pool at the Bluffs of Sebring but did her serious training at the Gold’s Gym pool until it was closed.
When Buttonwood Bay’s Murray Hale showed up at the YMCA, he said he wasn’t much of a swimmer, then set the pace in the gruelling 500-yard freestyle. Bill Werner depends on a walker to get around but once he’s in the pool, he’s a changed man.
Tim Hudy, from Whisper Lake, pulled a hamstring on Saturday at the Heartland Senior Games track meet but found that competing in half a dozen races Monday worked wonders for his leg. Ted Riley swims at both indoor and outdoor pools at Sun City Center, practicing for the many meets he enters. This coming weekend he is entered in two Senior Games swim meets.
For some, swimming is the only Heartland Senior Games event they enter. Several other swimmers have taken full advantage of the $30 multi-event registration fee. Judy Granger from Sun ‘n Lake, a veteran of the Games, golfed and did the 5K and 10K cycling time trials. Tanglewood’s Kathi Flyte ran the 5K.
Earl Bosley, Murray Hale and Harold Smith all took in the cycling and track events. Mary Kloster competed in both the doubles and mixed doubles pickleball tournaments while Geraldine Fabb showed her varied interests by cycling and playing bridge.
Audrey Smith enjoyed success on the track at Avon Park High School as well as in the pool at the YMCA. Don Crone was busy this month cycling, competing in the euchre tournament and playing in doubles pickleball. Tom Stadler rode the 5K time trial, was the tournament director for the Senior Games doubles and mixed doubles pickleball tournaments and played in both.
Tim Hudy and Joe Oblon competed head-to-head in the 60-64 age group in the pool, on the track and at table tennis. As well, Hudy golfed and competed in horseshoes while Oblon played in both pickleball events.
Outstanding performances were the rule, not the exception on Monday. However, two swimmers deserve special mention. Sebring’s Walter Herbruck, competing in the 90 and over age group, earned the respect of his fellow competitors by turning in good times in all three of his races.
John Brown, swimming in the 80 to 84 bracket won 5 gold medals. His times in the 100 breast (2:12.25), 200 breast (4:50.41) and 200 freestyle (4:04.03) were the fastest recorded by any swimmer of any age. In the 50 breast (56.78) and 100 free (1:48.06), he turned in the second fastest times of the day against all competitors.
Leading the pack with six gold medals each: Judy Granger (65-69 age group) — 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle plus 50 and 100 back stroke. Geraldine Fabb (70-74) – 50 free, breast, back and butterfly plus 100 back and IM. Ted Riley (65-69) — 50, 100 and 200 back, 50 breast and 100 free and IM.
Others who took home 6 medals: Tim Hudy (60-64) – first place in 50 back, breast and freestyle plus 100 back and breast, second in 100 free. Craig Walker (75-79) – gold medals for 50, 100 and 200 back, 50 breast and 100 IM, bronze in 50 free. Tom Stadler (70-74) – first place in 50, 100 and 200 free plus 50 back, second place finishes in 50 back and 500 free.
Five gold medals: John Brown (80-84) – 100 and 200 free as well as 50, 100 and 200 breast.
Those who swam away with four medals: Charles Hughes (75-79) – gold medals earned in the 50 and 100 back plus 50 free, silver for 100 free. Joe Oblon (60-64) – first place in the 100 yard free and second place finishes in the 50 and 100 breast plus 50 free.
Carting off three medals each: Kathi Flyte (60-64) – golds for the 50 back, breast and free. Bill Werner (85-89) – first place in 50 and 100 free plus 50 back. Walter Herbruck(90+) — all gold medals in 50, 100 and 200 free. Jan Crone (75-79) – golds in 50 and 100 breast and a silver in 50 free. Don Crone (75-79) – first in 100 free with second place finishes in the 50 breast and free.
Heading home with two medals each: Audrey Smith (80-84) – golds for 50 and 100 free. Earl Bosley (70-74) – gold medals in the 50 and 100 breast. Harold Smith (80-84) – first in the 50 free and second in the 100 free. Mary Kloster (65-69) – silver medals for the 200 and 500 freestyle events.
Single gold medals were awarded to: Carol Buchanan (75-79) – 50 free. Murray Hale (70-74) – 500 freestyle.
More information regarding all events in the 2019 Heartland Senior Games can be found at www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames. Results and pictures from the various events have also been posted on Facebook at Heartland Senior Games.
South Florida State College thanks the YMCA for hosting the Senior Swim Meet annually and the SFSC staff are pleased to have been invited back to the YMCA for 2020. Thanks also to the six volunteer timers who allowed the events to proceed in a very timely manner.
The 2019 Heartland Senior Games wrap up this week. The Games were enhanced with the support of the sponsors:
Gold – Drs. Thakkar, Patel and Avalos, Edward Jones/Alan Holmes and Newsome Eye
Silver – Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, ONIX and Turner Furniture.
