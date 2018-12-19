This Christmas marks two holidays without my son. He was shot several times, five in the back, on Dec. 18, 2017 and succumbed to his injuries Dec. 23, 2017. One of the two shooters will be enjoying Christmas with his family. The other, thank God, is sitting in jail because as soon as he was released on 10-year probation he violated by pointing a gun at another person. That man was lucky. So senseless to kill my son.
Our family has been so affected by his loss. Not a winter goes by that I think of him. He left behind three boys, all 5 and under. His latest son that he never met is facing open heart surgery and is being evaluated for possible hearing problems.
I pray everyday for his boys, my grandchildren. This was a senseless killing of a loved one.
Margaret Arjona
Sebring
Editor's note: As the Highlands News-Sun has reported, Marquay Desa Rockmore took a plea on Sept. 5, 2018 to manslaughter in the case of the shooting death of Kyle Arjona. He was sentenced to serve nine months in jail followed by 10 years probation after he was found guilt of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a delinquent. His co-defendant, Dyshaun Quantray A. Collymore got a deal for manslaughter, with a sentence of one year in jail and 12 years probation. According to Richard Castillo with the State Attorney's Office, neither of the young men would have had plea deals if witnesses who said they saw the shooting had given testimony.
