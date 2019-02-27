Florida Scrub-Jays live in extended family groups and cooperate to avoid predators. Families post a 'sentinel' on a high perch where they scan for predators and alert the group if they see one.
This system only works if the sentinel chooses a perch where they will be safe. Florida Scrub-Jays see their habitat very differently when they are inches from the ground searching for food than when they are more than a dozen feet up acting as sentinels.
Scrub-jays usually search for food close to the ground and often under and between shrubby oaks, palmettos, and other plants. Imagine having to scan for predators while also feeding so close to the ground. Even though scrub might not be tall, from the ground even waist- and knee-high vegetation looms overhead like a dense forest canopy.
Dense leaves harbor lots of good things to eat but can also hide lots of potential predators like hawks. Since it is so hard to see any distance from the ground, a scrub-jay would have to constantly fly to the top of the vegetation to scan for predators such as hawks. This is why posting a family sentinel is such a good solution.
If a scrub-jay has had enough to eat, they often sit on perches a few feet above the ground. During daylight hours, at least one member of each family group is perched high enough to have a good view in all directions, scanning for potential predators such as hawks or snakes.
Sentinel duty is coordinated, so when one bird goes down to eat, another flies up and assumes the watch. Having sentinels helps scrub-jays stay safe and staying safe requires being able to see trouble coming. But how do jays choose the best place to watch, where they can see but also have access to cover if they spot a predator?
Two researchers affiliated with Archbold Biological Station recently asked this question. Visiting scientist and Research Associate Dr. Peter Bednekoff, a professor at Eastern Michigan University, took a ladder out to scrub-jay territories and measured visibility at different heights: “Getting my eye 8 feet from the ground gave a good view, and climbing to 12 feet above the ground usually allowed me to see above the scrub for hundreds of yards.”
We might expect scrub-jays seek out the highest perches for the best views. To measure the perches that Florida Scrub-Jays actually select, Archbold Research Intern Alfredo Gonzalez measured the height of perches used by scrub-jay sentinels and the height of other possible perches nearby that the jay might have selected.
He found that, "Florida Scrub-Jays chose perches that were taller than average, but not typically the tallest available perch. They seem to strategically balance the need to detect predators at a distance and the need to be close to the safety of cover."
Safety requires a good getaway plan. If the view is great at 12 feet, then going any higher just puts scrub-jays farther from any bush or shrubby refuge if an attack comes. This is compounded because the tallest perches are often slash pines or dead trees.
Dr. Bednekoff showed that many of these tall perches have little vegetation below them, thus not providing a good place for a scrub-jay to hide from an attacking hawk and exposing the scrub-jay to danger if it is forced to make a longer escape flight to thicker vegetation.
The best perches that provide safety to scrub-jays sentinels may be perches with a view and with a dense cluster of oak branches below. Florida Scrub-Jays clearly prefer open scrub that has burned within the last decade and are often found near thickets within this scrub.
Says Dr. Bednekoff, “I suspect that pockets of thick vegetation provide safe-space for Florida Scrub-Jays. To be really safe, Florida Scrub-Jays require low and open scrub to see predators and thick, dense vegetation near the ground to hide from those predators. When scrub is long-unburned and gets overgrown, sentinels are not safe and everyone has to fend for themselves!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.