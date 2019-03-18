“In answer to “Another religious viewpoint,” I would like to know where he studied American history? Another question comes to mind, has he ever visited Washington D. C. and toured the Jefferson, Washington, Lincoln, and other memorials and read the writings on the walls? As I remember, there are multiple mentions of the God of the Bible on those walls. Has he not read the preamble of the Constitution? These words are in the preamble: We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union ...”
History tells us that many of those early settlers came here to escape the ternary of the European nations who were church states; such as the Church of England with the king/queen as the head. Any new religion was not tolerated and the followers were persecuted. When this nation broke from English rule the citizens of that new nation were concerned that the same rules might come into effect in this nation also. Church and State separation, therefore, was not for the safety of the government, but for the safety of religious groups not being run by the government.
The early settlers were not here for everyone to believe as they wished, as we have today thousands of denominations, but for their individual freedom. For example, the Quakers, Catholics, Lutherans, Jews, Baptists, and Anglicans wished only to be left alone to worship as they pleased. The following quotation was taken from the website: (www.facinghistory.org/nobigotry/religion-colonial-america-trends-regulations-and-beliefs) Eight of the 13 British colonies had official, or “established,” churches, and in those colonies dissenters who sought to practice or proselytize a different version of Christianity or a non-Christian faith were sometimes persecuted. This and many other historical records show us that separation of church and state was for the protection of the church.
If one is really interested in knowing the truth of how the founding fathers trusted in God to direct them in forming a new nation, where they would have the right to religious freedom, just Google, “founding fathers’ religious beliefs in the God of the Bible. There is a world of information to be learned.
Betty Elaine Parker
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Wrong. One can spin this to their own satisfaction but the fact is, the US does not fly its flag under any sanctioned religion nor are our founding documents based on religion. Nor should they be. The Establishment Clause prohibits the government from dictating any religious allegiance. There certainly is freedom to worship as you please. There is also freedom to be free of religious propaganda. Some might need it. Many do not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.