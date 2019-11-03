Special to the Highlands News-Sun
This home is located at 3924 Puma Drive in Avon Park. It is priced at $269,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This incredible 2006-built home is located in Highlands Ridge nestled on a beautiful golf course pond. It is in a peaceful and serene setting with outdoor living spaces (extensive brick paver patio) to enjoy the scenery. It has beautiful curb appeal with a brick paver driveway, lush tropical landscaping, and screened front entryway.
If you were not already convinced this home was for you, just wait until you step inside. Before you ever enter the front door, you first walk through the large screened front porch. It’s a perfect spot to sip your morning coffee and read the daily paper as you prepare for the day. Then, step inside to the front foyer and immediately notice a nice spacious open floor plan.
The kitchen has a large, solid surface, island kitchen with white cabinets with crown molding accents, and white appliances. There is a quaint bay’d breakfast nook area in the kitchen too, with the windows featuring plantation shutter blinds. There is lots of cabinet and counter space. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar (perfect for additional dining seating) that overlooks the living room, Florida room and dining room.
The living room and dining room combo feature a luxurious tray ceiling and tile floors. This space is open to the Florida room, which features a three-sided wall of windows with perfect views of the pond in the back yard.
The master bedroom is large (wood laminate floors), and has an amazing on-suite that features double sinks, a huge walk in closet, and a walk in shower.
There are two guest bedrooms and full bath on the opposite side of the house. (Guest bedrooms features carpeted floors). Lots of windows throughout let lots of natural light in.
An oversized indoor laundry has a wash sink. The attached two-car garage is 27 feet deep and will even fit a boat. There is also a golf car garage too.
There is tons of space with this home. Furniture package and golf cart are available.
You don’t have to be a golfer to fall in love with Highlands Ridge. Highlands Ridge is an amazing 55-plus community that offers pickleball, tennis, nature trails that lead to the community dock on Lake Bonnet (great for fishing!), gym, game room, organized parties, and, of course, relaxing by one of the two pools.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty, 863-658-3780. MLS 270310
