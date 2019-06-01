The 25th year of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour kicked off with Thursday’s first event of the summer at Harder Hall Golf Club.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is for youngsters ages 6-18, and Thursday’s event attracted 42 competitors who took on the tight and challenging Harder Hall course in sweltering conditions.
“We had a nice turnout for our first event,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Professional Andy Kesling. “It was really hot and the kids did a great job in some tough conditions. We would like to get more kids out here playing on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour to get them involved in golf. It’s such a great game. It’s not easy, but it teaches kids a lot, not just about the sport but life in general.”
In the boys 16-18 age group, Lane Revell earned medalist honors with a 5-over 77. Revell, a standout on the Sebring High golf team, was selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Golfer of the Year as a freshman.
Dylan Crawford and Avery Hurst tied for second at 82, Beckham Donovan fired a 91, Ranen Carmichael had a 94, Nick Piccione shot 95, Zac Taylor came in at 106 and Owen Schraeder had a 121.
“Lane is a good player and probably practices more than anybody on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour,” said Kesling. “That shows up in his scores when he plays. The other scores are pretty good because this is the first time some of these boys have walked 18 holes carrying a bag in a while, especially in this kind of heat.”
Sebring recent graduate and Blue Streak golf standout Alyssa Jordan finished first with a 90 in the girls 14-18 division.
In the boys 14-15 age group, Sebring golfer Zach Doorlag finished first with an 88, Brayden Smith placed second with a 99, Logan McGann had a 101, Cole Fann shot a 102, Ashton Griffin carded a 102, Ian Frasier fired a 111, Jarrett Hornick had a 113 and Nic Colbert shot a 167.
“Zach is a very good athlete who plays baseball and golf for Sebring High,” Kesling said. “Brayden is new to the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour as are some of the other boys so it’s good to have some new faces out here playing.”
Marquez Angeles won the boys 11-13 age group with a score of 38 for nine holes, Matthew Suarez placed second with a 50, Ben Trevino shot a 51, Trent Bray and Connor Hadden tied at 52, JR Redding fired a 60, Kale Henderson came in at 61, Hunter Halloran had a 75 and Lincoln Kampman shot 77.
“Marquez is a really good player and is very consistent,” Kesling said. “That should be a pretty fun age group to watch as the season progresses.”
Melanie Suarez finished first In the girls 11-13 division with a 47.
In the boys and girls 9-10 age group, Devin Wortinger was first with a 40 for nine holes, Jordan Castillo tied for second with Dillon Parnell at 41, Hannah Castillo had a 54, Jenesi Trevino shot 57, Liam Helms had a 72 and Connor Darrow had a 77.
“That age group should be really competitive,” Kesling said. “There are some really good players in it and that should be a battle that comes down to the wire.”
In the boys and girls 6-8 age group, Zoe Hout finished first with a 44, Ashlyn Wortinger placed second with a 46, Tommy Wohl had a 48, Owen Smith shot a 49, Nixon Bone had a 50, Aiden Darrow shot a 58, JD Scheipsmeier had a 62 and Brooke Wortinger came in at 64.
“Those are some good scores,” Kesling said. “We have some new kids playing in that age group and that’s always good to see.”
The next Sertoma Junior Golf tour event is set for Thursday at Golf Hammock Country Club.
Any youngster interested in playing on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour can contact Kesling at 863-835-2436. You can also contact the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club pro shop at 863-385-4830, ext.1.
