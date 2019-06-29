AVON PARK — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour traveled to Pinecrest Golf Club on Thursday. The weekly tournaments, which are for youngsters ages 6-18, continue through August 18.
Thursday’s event attracted 41 players who took on sweltering heat and the challenging Pinecrest layout, which is a Donald Ross designed course.
“We had a nice turnout for Thursday’s event,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling. “That’s what we’re looking for. The more kids that come out and play the better it is.”
In the boys 16-18 age group, Sebring High sophomore golfer Lane Revell finished first with a score of 81, while Blue Streak junior linkster Beckham Donovan placed second with an 83. Nick Piccione was third with a 93, Ranen Carmichael came in fourth with a 94, Andrew Graham shot a 95, Zac Taylor had a 103 and Casey Strickland shot 130.
“Lane continues to stay at the top of that division,” Kesling said. “Beckham is starting to play better and I expect some good competition in that age group as the season progresses.”
Recent Lake Placid High graduate Ashley Engle shot an 82 to win the girls 14-18 division, while recent Sebring High graduate Alyssa Jordan was second with a 92.
“Ashley played real well,” Kesling said. “That’s an impressive score. You can see that Pinecrest is not an easy course because we did not have a lot of low scores.”
In the boys 14-15 age group, Brayden Smith finished first with a 90, Nicholas Garber and Zac Doorlag each shot 91, Ashton Griffin had a 101, Ian Frasier carded a 102, Jay Walkup came in at 110, Cole Fann had a 124 and Carson Danzey shot 129.
“That’s Brayden’s first win and he plays a lot of golf,” Kesling said. “There’s a lot of talent in that age group and each week should be a battle.”
Trent Bray shot a 41 for nine holes to win the boys 11-13 age group, Dillon Parnell came in second with a 45, Ben Trevino was third at 48, Matthew Suarez had a 50, Kale Henderson shot 53, Hunter Halloran had a 63, Conner Hadden shot 71 and Lincoln Kampman had an 88.
“Trent is playing well and lowering his scores,” Kesling said. “Dillon moved up to that age group and shot a good score. There’s a lot of competition in that division which is good to see.”
In the girls 11-13 age group, Melanie Suarez finished first with a 50, while Rylie Brooker placed second with a 69.
“It’s great to have Melanie and Rylie out playing,” Kesling said. “We would like to have more girls come out because there are a lot of opportunities for them.”
Devin Wortinger won the boys and girls 9-10 division with a 44, Liam McCann came in second place with a 48, Jordan Castillo was third with a 50, Hannah Castillo had a 54, Jenesi Trevino carded a 58, Charley Presley had a 63 and Tyler Griffin shot 82.
“Devin is a good player and works on his game,” said Kesling. “This was Liam’s first event of the summer and it’s good to have him back out here.”
Zoe Hout won the girls and boys 6-8 division with a 38, Jadiel DeJesus finished second with a 42, Nixon Bone and JD Scheipsmeier each shot 43, Ashlyn Wortinger had a 46, Parker Presley shot 49 and Owen Smith had a 50.
“Those are some close scores,” Kesling said. “There’s lots of talent in that division and they are fun to watch.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour will take next week off for the Fourth of July. The junior golfers will be back in action on Thursday, July 11, at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
“We’ll take a week off for the holiday and then be at Sun ‘n Lake the following week,” Kesling said. “The kids will be playing Deer Run which should be a good test for them.”
For more information on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, contact Kesling at 863-835-2436.
