The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held the Onsite Ag Services tournament at River Greens golf course on Thursday and Friday.
The two-day Sertoma Junior Golf Tour event attracted 37 youngsters, ages 6-18, who took on the fairly short but tight and challenging River Greens layout.
“We had a great two days of golf at River Greens,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “It was hot and humid but no rain. It was a great venue for the kids because the course was in such great shape. We also want to thank Onsite Ag Services because they have been one of our sponsors for several years now and we really appreciate that.”
In the boys 16-18 age group, Sebring High sophomore Lane Revell finished first after shooting rounds of 77-76 for a total of 153. Placing second was Cade Scarborough with a 158, Avery Hurst was at 159, Ranen Carmichael shot 169, Andrew Graham had a 176, Kyle Tanner was at 179, Nick Piccione had a 204 and Casey Strickland was at 230.
“Those are solid rounds by Lane and he continues to dominate that division,” said Kesling. “Most of the scores went down on the second day because the kids had an idea of what the course was like. River Greens isn’t long but you have to keep the ball in play if you want to score well.”
In the girls 14-18 age group, Sebring graduate Alyssa Jordan finished first after rounds of 82-79 for a total of 161. Lake Placid graduate Ashley Engle placed a close second with a 162.
“Good scores by Alyssa and Ashley,” Kesling said. “They both played well and that’s a testament to them because we know they are preparing to go off to college in a month.”
Logan McGann won the boys 14-15 division with a two-day total of 175, Owen Moses came in second place with a 179, Brayden Smith was third at 182, Jay Walkup had a 185, Ashton Griffin shot 202, Ian Frasier was at 205 and Cole Fann had a 218.
“All of those kids are getting better,” Kesling said. “Logan is coming on strong and it’s good to see lower scores from those kids.”
In the boys 11-13 age group, which played nine holes each day, Trent Bray finished first after rounds of 43-38 for a two-day total of 81. Ben Trevino placed second at 83, Matthew Suarez was third at 91, Marquez Angeles had a 92, JR Redding was at 93 and Hunter Halloran came in with a 129.
“Trent had a 38 on the second day and that included a double bogey,” Kesling said. “He’s been playing well and it continued this week. That division is getting a little bit tighter.”
Devin Wortinger won the boys and girls 9-10 division with rounds of 38-41 for a total of 79, Jordan Castillo was second at 96, Liam McCann came in third place with a 97, Hannah Castillo was at 100 and Jenesi Trevino had a 110.
“Devin is a good player and continues to show improvement,” Kesling said. “Jordan also is playing well and is playing up in an older age group. There is some good young talent in that age group and it’s going to be fun watching them over the next few years.”
In the boys and girls 6-8 age group, Owen Smith finished first with an 81, Nixon Bone placed second with an 84, Zoe Hout came in third place with an 86, Ashlyn Wortinger was at 92, JD Scheipsmeier had a 94, Jadiel DeJesus was at 95 and Tommy Wohl came in at 117.
“Owen was seven shots back heading into the second round but he shot a 38 and ended up finishing first,” Kesling said. “Congratulations to Owen and that shows you what he’s made of.”
The next Sertoma Junior Golf Tour event is set for Thursday at Placid Lakes Country Club.
“We’re looking forward to going to Placid Lakes Country Club,” Kesling said. “It’s a fun and challenging course to play. With only three events left on the summer schedule, there are a number of age groups that are up for grabs and it will be interesting to see how things play out.”
