The players of the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour have had a wonderful summer on the links. Sertoma Junior Golf Tour for ages 6 to 18, is celebrating it’s 25th year of golf in the Heartland.
“It has been a great summer of golf,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “The time has flown by and it has been great to see the kids improve their golf games.”
With three events left in the season several titles are up for grabs but a couple are already clinched.
Lane Revells leads the boys 16 to 18 age division with 300 points and is currently in first place. Cade Scarborough is in second with 246 and Avery Hurst sits in third with 234. Beckham Donovan has 210 and Ranen Carmichael has 202.
“There isn’t any suspense in the 16 to 18 age group,” Kesling said. “Lane has won all seven tournaments we have played so far. There is a race for second, third and fourth. The last three events will tell the story.”
Alyssa Jordan is dominating in the girls 14 to 18 division. Jordan has a commanding lead of 319. Ashley Engle is second with 160.
“Both girls have had a good summer and we wish them the very best as they head off to college,” Kesling said.
In the 14 to 15 age division, Logan McGann is holding on to first place with 261 and Zach Doorlag is on his tail with 255 placing him in second. Brayden Smith is in third place with 252. Ashton Griffin has 238 and Jay Walkup has 202.
“It has been a battle all summer and will come down to the last three events. It is a lot of fun watching that age group,” said Kesling. “That race is definitely tightening up.”
Melanie Suarez is in first place in the girls 11 to 13 group with 275.
“Melanie has had a good summer and has clinched the title in that age group,” Kesling said.
The boys 11 to 13 age division is being led by Marquez Angeles who has 279. Trent Bray is a close second with 271 and Benjamin Trevino is currently in third with 260. Matthew Suarez has 218 and JR Redding has 204.
“Marquez won the first four events but Trent got the win last week to tighten up that race,” Kesling said. “Ben won the last three so those guys are going to battle it out.”
In the 9 to 10 group, Devin Wortinger is dominating with 291. Jordan Castillo is in second with 248 and Hannah Castillo is in third place with 224. Dillon Parnell has 217 and Jenesi Trevino has 200.
“Devin is the class of the age group,” said Kesling. “First and second are locked up but it is a real battle for third and fourth so it will be interesting to see what happens.”
Zoe Hout is in first in the boys and girls 6 to 8 division with 285. Owen Smith has 247 placing him in second and Ashlyn Wortinger is in third with 238. JD Scheipsmeier has 228 and Jadiel DeJesus has 225.
“That age group is up for grabs,” said Kesling. “There are some talented players in that division. It has gotten interesting over the last few events. Zoe has a commanding lead but you never know what can happen on the golf course.”
Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is back in action at Placid Lakes Thursday for the eighth event of the tour. On Aug. 1 the competition will be at Highlands Ridge South Golf Course. The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Championship will be Aug. 17-18 at Sun N’ Lake Golf Club.
