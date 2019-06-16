The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held the EMCI Wireless Championship on Thursday and Friday at Sebring Golf Club.
This was the third event on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour summer schedule. The two-day tournament attracted 38 youngsters, ages 6-18, who posted some solid scores on the challenging Sebring Golf Club layout.
Since this was a two-day event, winning an age group increased points earned from 50 to 75.
“This was our third event of the summer and the first that was played over two days,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director and Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club Professional Andy Kesling. “The kids did a great job playing and competing in the heat and humidity.”
In the boys 16-18 division, Lane Revell finished first with a total of 137, Cade Scarborough placed second with a 143, Dylan Crawford was third at 148, Beckham Donovan finished fourth with a 155, Ranen Carmichael had a 163, Kyle Tanner shot 164, Zac Taylor came in at 175, Andrew Graham had a 186, Nick Piccione shot 193 and Owen Schraeder came in at 201.
“Our boys 16-18 division got caught in some rain and only finished 15 holes one day,” said Kesling. “Lane has won the first three events and is off to a really good start. That’s a competitive division and his hard work and practice is paying off and I’m proud of him.”
Zach Doorlag won the boys 14-15 age group with a two-day total of 162, Logan McGann finished second with a 192, Ashton Griffin was third at 194, Brayden Smith came in at 195, Jay Walkup shot a 198 and Ian Frasier had a 202.
“Zach played well and it’s great to get him out on the course,” Kesling said. “He’s a good athlete and has played on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour for several years.”
In the boys 11-13 age group, which played nine holes each day, Marquez Angeles came in first place with a two-day total of 85, Trent Bray was a close second with an 86, Benjamin Trevino came in third at 87, JR Redding had a 109, Kale Henderson shot a 121, Hunter Halloran had a 133, Zachary Dent came in with a 152 and Lincoln Kampman shot 172.
“That’s a fun division to watch,” Kesling said. “Marquez, Trent and Benjamin are all playing well and that’s going to be a battle all summer to see who comes out on top.”
In the boys and girls 9-10 division, Dillon Parnell finished first with an 83, Devin Wortinger placed second at 84, Jordan Castillo came in third place with a 91, Hannah Castillo had a 111, Jenesi Trevino shot 114, Tyler Griffin had a 158, Connor Darrow shot 160 and Aaron Williams came in at 167.
“Dillon is off to a good start and Devin is right there as well,” Kesling said. “There is some talent in that age group and they are a lot of fun to watch.”
Zoe Hout finished first in the boys and girls 6-8 division with an 88, JD Scheipsmeier placed second with a 91, Jadiel DeJesus came in third place with a 98, Owen Smith shot 99, Tommy Wohl came in at 103 and Aiden Darrow shot a 119.
“Zoe has won a couple of events and JD has really improved,” Kesling said. “The more they practice, the lower the scores.”
Next up for the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is the fourth event of the summer on Thursday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The players will be competing on the fun and challenging Turtle Run course.
“We’re looking forward to having the kids play at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club,” Kesling said. “Turtle Run is a good course and we’re excited to have the kids out here.”
For more information on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, contact the Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club pro shop at 385-4830, or call Kesling at 835-2436.
