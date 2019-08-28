Friday afternoon with torrential rain falling, as customers exited from Walgreen’s next to the Village Inn, there stood a big guy with this huge umbrella. “May I walk you to your car?” he asked.

Now, when have you said, or have you said, “there is no service in the world today?” There is at Walgreen’s in Sebring.

Thank you Walgreens and thanks to the big guy with that huge umbrella.

Audra I. Aubin

Sebring

