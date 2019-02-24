SEBRING — Most people love their animals and would like to take them everywhere they go — there are exceptions such as owning an axolotl or porcupine. Animal lovers will only go on vacation where their animals are welcome or visit beaches where their dogs are free to roam. Dog parks are dedicated to the species.
However, service dogs are technically the only animals to have full access with their owners to public spaces, including schools, restaurants, theaters and in a work environment. Service dogs are covered under the Americans with Disability Act and are defined in Article II and III. The ADA defines service dogs as:
“Service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.”
Service dogs are highly trained and are not considered pets. They have been trained to perform specific acts for their owners or detect certain changes in their handlers. Some of the duties service dogs perform are being the eyes for the blind and alerting an owner when they will have a seizure. There are psychiatric service dogs that aid people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or dissociative identity disorders and many more.
The ADA only covers dogs as service animals. The ADA does recognize miniature horses in a few select cases. Service dogs must be leashed or harnessed unless it would interfere with its duties. They must be under the control of the handler.
There are two major laws that affect service dogs and their handlers; the Air Carrier Access Act and the Fair Housing Act.
The Air Carrier Access Act gives permission for a service dog to sit in the cabin of the plane instead of with the baggage at no charge. Individual airlines have created their own rules on emotional support animals because of abuse. The airline personnel can ask the handler what tasks the dog performs and what he has been trained to do and give a description of what the dog does for the owner.
The Fair Housing Act mandates that a person with disabilities and has a service dog are not discriminated against, even in a “no animal” complex. According to the ADA, the owner cannot be charged with a security deposit for the animal. The landlord can collect money if there is damage from the animal.
The Highlands News-Sun asked readers if emotional support animals should have the same access as service dogs. The majority said no. Bob Chubb said yes, if certain prerequisites were made such as being trained and having documentation for the animal when flying. He suggested a rider on the handler’s driver’s license.
The Department of Justice does give the owners an identification card with the dog’s picture and information.
Additional comments are a concern for a misuse of assistance. “Unfortunately, people everywhere will manipulate if they are able,” Chubb said. “I think people do abuse the use of emotional support. I worry that the very people emotional support animals are to help would be harmed if not available to them.”
Emotional support animals are not covered by the ADA. A valid support animal must have documentation by a licensed mental health professional. A handler may have to show this documentation to the airline before the flight. Individual airlines have the right to exclude an animal based on the size and species of an emotional support animal. Many people were trying to bring some untrained animals and exotics on the planes such as peacocks and snakes.
A letter of documentation can be purchased online for $59 and a service dog logo can be purchased online for $39.
Many readers felt that there has been abuse with emotional support animals. They stated that emotional support animals should not be allowed in public grocery stores or restaurants. In general, the readers did not want to see anyone uncomfortable without their animals, but felt people were abusing the system.
President of the Humane Society of Highlands County Board of Directors Judy Spiegel said see has a different view.
“Maybe it’s because I see so much animal abuse, but I like to see people enjoying their animals, she said. “I take my dog everywhere even to the grocery store. It’s clean and I don’t put him down and let him run. He brings smiles to a lot of people. I don’t understand the problem. Why is it their business?”
For a complete run down on ADA laws on service animals visit ada.gov/service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.