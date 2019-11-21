SEBRING — The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center in Sebring was abuzz with activity Wednesday morning as more than 200 seniors and volunteers filled the auditorium for Nu-Hope Elder Care Services’ Thanksgiving Dinner.
Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Executive Director Ingra Gardner opened up the Thanksgiving meal with some words about what Nu-Hope does and to also thank the many volunteers from all over Highlands County who helped make the dinner happen. City and county officials, Sebring Police Department, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, Highlands County Veterans Services and more were on hand to serve seniors in attendance.
“It could not have been done without the Duke Energy Foundation and the community,” Gardner said. “One in three seniors are at risk of malnutrition. We want to combat that.”
Nu-Hope, a nonprofit organization, provides services to seniors and their caregivers to prevent premature nursing home placement. Nu-Hope serves almost 500 seniors every year in Highlands County. The Duke Energy Foundation provides grants to charitable nonprofit organizations that align with its four main focuses: the environment, economic development, education and community vitality.
Gardner let the excited crowd know that Nu-Hope offers other, smaller sites for meals around the county as well as a home delivery service for those who can’t leave their home. Nu-Hope delivers more than 10,000 meals from those smaller sites.
Following Gardner’s warm welcome attendees were led in prayer by Sheriff Paul Blackman, who also led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Seniors delighted in their meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy and a roll was followed up with their choice of mouth-watering apple or sweet potato pie. Those in attendance were treated to the rocking sounds of Rick Arnold while they ate. Some even got up and danced.
The turkey pudding cups made by the Highlands County 4-H were a big hit with attendees. “Unfortunately, because they are youth, they’re in school right now. They often don’t have the opportunity to meet with you, interact and receive gratitude for their volunteerism,” Gardner said, addressing the attendees. The crowd responded with a big “Thank You” to the youth of Highlands County 4-H.
“What a wonderful community event for Highlands County,” Eileen Smith said. “I think it’s wonderful. I think the sweet potato pie is excellent!”
Trudy Crawfoot, who will celebrate her 100th birthday in April, said the food was “wonderful.”
Nu-Hope Elder Care Services is at 6414 U.S. 27 South in Sebring, or give them a call at 863-382-2134.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.