My husband Ken picked up the coin on the table and with some magical movements of his hands made it disappear.
Then he showed the children that his hands were empty.
They sat stunned for a moment trying to figure out what had happened to the coin. Then their guesses flew out to Ken.
He quietly reached behind the ear of one of the children and voila! There was the coin.
Oh, the fun! The children begged for him to do it again to each one of them. And he complied.
But the trick wouldn’t work if he couldn’t show the children his empty hands.
And that brings me back to lifting our hands in worship.
As Good Friday and Easter approach, lifting holy hands … ready to give and receive … let’s draw near to the One whose hands will bear the imprint of his love for us for all eternity.
The story is told of Corrie ten Boom, that great lady who survived the horrors of a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.
After her release, she traveled and spoke to many crowds sharing her testimony.
Someone once asked her how she handled all the attention and applause. She responded by saying at the end of the day she lifted the praises like a bouquet to the Lord.
You see, she emptied her hands to release everything to him. By so doing, pride did not get in the way…she was free indeed as it says in John 8:31, 32, NKJV…free to receive as well.
“If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
In John 14: 6, Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
So, if Jesus is the truth than verse 36 really brings this freedom home. It says, “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.
There is no magic to intimate worship.
However, true, intimate worship of God can’t be experienced if our hands are tight-fisted and not willing to release their hold on the things of this world or our own agenda.
However, when we open our hands willingly, its kind of like how a nervous singer’s butterflies escape once she opens her mouth in praise.
Open hands are not only releasing and yielding, but ready to receive that which God has been preparing for us all along.
Be set free to worship and serve … indeed!
Selah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.