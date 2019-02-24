Lake Placid’s Peyton Ming played a key role in the highly successful swim season the Green Dragon boys enjoyed.
Ming, in his second year of varsity competition, broke is own school and county record seven times this season in the 100 butterfly. The versatile sophomore also set the school record in the 100 individual medley, and the school and county record in the 100 backstroke.
Ming was a member of the 200 medley relay team that set a school record, and the district-winning 400 freestyle relay squad. He was district champion in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke as well. At regionals, Ming was third in the 100 butterfly, runner-up in the 100 backstroke and was part or the third-place medley relay, and the fourth-place 400 freestyle squad.
Ming capped his great season with a 24th-place finish at state in the 100 backstroke.
“Peyton is one of the hardest working swimmers that I have coached and gives his very best every day to improve,” said Lake Placid swimming coach Tom Creel. “He is a pleasure to coach and his next two years are sure to bring historic results to the Heartland.”
For his ability and many accomplishments, Ming has been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Boys Swimmer of the Year.
“Winning this award tells me all of the hard work that I’ve been doing is paying off,” Ming said. “I like the mental aspect of the sport and I’ve been swimming competitively since I was ten. My parents have supported me, and coach Marvin Wolfe has helped me a lot.”
The Team
Joshua Farless, sophomore, Avon Park — Farless advanced to regionals in four events, two individual and two relays. He was sixth at regionals in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 backstroke. He was also a part of the 400 freestyle relay team that advanced to regionals. In the 200 medley relay, Farless swam the 50 backstroke to help set the school record. He broke several school records including the 200 freestyle, the 100 butterfly four times, and the 100 backstroke. “Josh is an athlete that has a work ethic and determination that few teenagers practice and the sky is the limit for this amazing swimmer,” said Avon Park swim coach Tracy Lee. “We are excited to see where the next two years will take Joshua.”
James Branca, sophomore, Sebring — Branca was a two-year swimmer and placed 22nd at regionals in the 200 IM, 16th in the 100 backstroke, eighth in the 200 free relay and 10th in the 200 medley relay. “James is another of our super hardworking sophomores and is always looking to get better,” said Sebring coach Pat Caton. “He and Mason Griffin are good friends and very competitive with each other. This competitive nature pushes them both to be better.”
Jack Arseneau, senior, Lake Placid — Arseneau was third at district diving and ninth at regionals with limited experience. “Jack had never dived before and for him to learn 11 dives and move on to regionals is quite an accomplishment to be proud of,” coach Creel said.
Kevin Myers, junior, Avon Park — Myers has been swimming with Avon Park for three years and advanced to regionals in four events, two individual events and two relays. In the 200 Individual Medley he placed 14th, and 13th in the 100 backstroke. He swam butterfly in the 200 medley relay that broke the school record at regionals as well as a member of the 400 freestyle relay. “Kevin had a great season and having talked to him after the regional meet he is already thinking about his goals for his senior year,” coach Lee said.
Mason Griffin, sophomore, Sebring — At regionals, Griffin was 15th in the 200 free, 14th in the 500 free, 8th in the 200 free relay, and 11th in the 400 free relay. “If Mason continues to work hard, swimming in college will be in his future,” coach Caton said.
Seth Moon, senior, Lake Placid — Moon, who was a four-year swimmer and Co-Captain, was part of the 200 medley relay team that were district champions and the 400 freestyle relay. He was runner-up in the 50 freestyle and runner-up in the 100 breaststroke.
Finn Losa, senior, Avon Park — Losa is a fourth-year swimmer and diver and capped a remarkable career with a 7th-place finish at the Class 2A state diving finals with a score of 326.25 points that set a school record. Losa was selected as the Highlands News-Sun All-Highlands Boys Diver of the Year. “Finn came out four years ago with a dream of being a diver and has advanced to regionals all four years and state two years in the diving competition,” coach Lee said. “Not only is Finn an outstanding diver, he excels in swimming as well. He liked to swim the breaststroke as well as the freestyle events. He was part of the 400 freestyle relay that advanced to regionals. Finn is planning to continue his diving career in college and we are excited to see where the future will lead him.”
Hans Giller, senior, Sebring — Giller is proficient at breaststroke and placed 10th in the 200 medley relay and 10th in the 100 breaststroke at regionals.
Seth Moon, senior, Lake Placid — A four-year swimmer and Co-Captain, district champion as part of the medley relay team. District champion as part of the 400 freestyle relay, runner-up in the 50 freestyle and runner-up in the 100 breaststroke. At regionals he was part of the 3rd place medley relay and 4th place in 400 freestyle relay. “Seth worded very hard and was a key part of the Dragons success the last 4 years,” said coach Creel.
Cole Losa, senior, Avon Park — Losa is a fourth-year swimmer and diver. Losa finished 12th at the Class 2A state finals to cap a great career. “In four years Cole advanced to the regional and state level three years,” Coach Lee said.
Justin Barrett, junior, Sebring — Multi-talented diver and swimmer. “Barrett was 11th in diving at rergionals and 22nd in the 100 butterfly. “You could see Justin getting stronger every meet,” said Caton.
Harrison Howes, senior, Lake Placid — Part of the medley relay that won district titles, and district champion in the 100 freestyle. “Harrison has been one of the top 3 Dragon Swimmers the past 4 years,” said Creel.
Robert (Bo) Deen, senior, Avon Park — Deen qualified for regionals in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and the 200 medley relay. Helped set a school record in the 200 freestyle relay. “Bo is a very strong swimmer and has swam everything from 50 to 500 freestyle,” Coach Lee said. “His ability to sprint like the wind was a great asset to all the relays.”
Colby Bowers, senior Sebring — Bowers was a senior captain. “Colby is competitive, spirited and accomplished,” coach Caton said.
Devon Shields, junior, Lake Placid — Shields was part of the medley relay district champions and the 400 freestyle relay. District champion in the 200 freestyle, district champion in the 500 freestyle. “Devon is a hard worker and we look forward to his swimming next year,” Coach Creel said.
Joshua Brown, senior, Avon Park — Brown is a four-year swimmer who flourished this year and advanced to regionals as part of the 200 freestyle relay team. “Joshua’s focus and determination in the breaststroke events were amazing,” said Coach Lee. “It has been a pleasure watching Josh continue to drop time this year.”
Devin Brubaker, senior, Sebring — Brubaker placed 15th in 100 backstroke, 11th in the 400 free relay, and 10th in the medley relay at regionals.
James Baker, freshman, Lake Placid — At districts, Baker was 4th in the 200 Individual medley, runner-up in the 500 freestyle, and was part of the runner-up 200 freestyle relay. “Tyler will be a very powerful swimmer over his next three years with the Dragons and is someone to watch,” Coach Creel said.
Nathan Ahrens, junior, Avon Park — Ahrens is a third-year swimmer and was a member of the 200 medley relay that broke the school record at regionals. “Nathan is a stick of dynamite in the water with an explosive attitude,” Coach Lee said. “Nathan is one of the hardest working athletes on the team and we are looking forward to a great senior year.”
Devin Farrow, senior, Sebring — At regionals, Farrow placed 9th in 100 free, 8th in 200 free relay, and 11th in the 200 free relay. Devin was the 2018 Most Outstanding Male Swimmer recipient,” Coach Caton said. “He has an amazing work ethic and is powerful.”
Reese Robinson, junior, Avon Park — Robinson has been a member of the swim and dive team for three years. Robinson advanced to regionals in the 200 and 500 freestyle and the freestyle relay. “We are looking forward to seeing Reese meet his goals his senior year,” Coach Lee said.
Seth Hagen, sophomore, Sebring — Hagen placed 22nd in the 500 free at regionals. “Seth was the 2018 — Most Improved Male Swimmer,” Coach Caton said.
Tanner Bolley, senior, Lake Placid — At districts, Bolley was third in the 50 freestyle, fourth in the 100 freestyle, and was part of the runner-up 200 freestyle relay. At regionals, he was 21st in the 50 freestyle, 20th in the 100 freestyle, and part of the 9th-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay. “Tanner was a dedicated and strong swimmer for the Dragons over his four-year career,” Coach Creel said.
Jacob Sutermeister, senior, Sebring — A four-year swimmer. At regionals Sutermeister was 10th in 200 medley relay, 8th in 50 free, and 8th in 200 free relay.
Chase LeBlanc, senior, Lake Placid — A four-year swimmer who placed 8th in the 200 freestyle at districts. “Chase is number four in a family line of swimmers,” Coach Creel said. “Kyle, Clair and Katie swam four years with the Dragons. We are very proud of Chase and his part of the continuing legacy of LeBlanc swimmers for the Dragon team.”
Lukas Kromholz, junior, Sebring — Kromholz was 8th in the 200 free relay and 11th in the 400 free relay at regionals.
Hunter Costello, sophomore, Lake Placid — Costello was ninth at districts in the 50 freestyle and was a member of the 200 freestyle relay. “Hunter had no swim experience at all and worked very hard to earn his spot on this team,” Coach Creel said. “It is quite the accomplishment to get this far with his experience level hats off to his hard work and so looking forward to the next two years.”
Zack Price, senior, Sebring — A first year swimmer and diver. Price placed 22nd at regional diving. “Zack is fearless when it comes to the diving board,” Coach Caton said.
Nathan Feagley, freshman, Lake Placid — Feagley swam the 100 backstroke for a 9th Place at districts and finished 19th at regionals.
Coach Of The Year
For guiding their teams to outstanding seasons, Avon Park’s Tracy Lee, Lake Placid’s Tom Creel and Sebring’s Pat Caton have been selected as the Highlands News-Sun 2018 All-Highlands Swim Coach of the Year.
