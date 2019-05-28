As a high school student, one has to begin planning their education after they leave high school. This includes applying for college, choosing your major, and figuring out how you plan to pay for your education. Thankfully, Florida students had the blessing of being able to apply for the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship, which includes the Academic Scholarship and the Medallion Scholarship.
The Academic Scholarship covers the full tuition to any Florida public school while the latter covers 75% of a student’s tuition. This scholarship takes into account a student’s core grade point average, community service hours, and their SAT or ACT scores. However, the Florida State Legislature recently passed Senate Bill 190, which raises the SAT and ACT requirements for these scholarships beginning with the graduating class of 2021 and makes it much harder to be awarded this scholarship. These new requirements will have enormous consequences on graduating classes after 2021, which happens to include mine.
Under Senate Bill 190, a student’s combined SAT scores must be above a 1330 to qualify for the Academic Scholarship. This is a huge 40-point increase from the previous score of the already high 1290. The effects of this elevated requirement can be seen in the amount of students that will no longer qualify for each respective scholarship.
Deena Wright, the college and career coach at Sebring High School, said, “The current requirements were pretty rigorous already ... We had many students who met the required core GPA, but could not achieve the test scores.”
According to Wright, 32% of this year’s graduating class at Sebring High School that qualified for the Florida Academic Scholarship would no longer qualify for the scholarship. The State of Florida would instead only pay for 75% of these students’ tuition.
This raising of the SAT requirement is even worse when you compare it to what Florida’s top schools are demanding. Florida State University has an SAT range between 1260 and 1390, the minimum being 70 points below the new required score for the Florida Academic Scholarship. The University of South Florida has an SAT range of between 1220 and 1370, which means the new score for the scholarship is a massive 110 points higher than the minimum at USF.
The same effect will be seen with the lower level of the scholarship as the SAT range for the Medallion Scholarship is being raised as well. The Orlando Sentinel recently wrote that 31% of Orange County students that received the Medallion Scholarship would no longer qualify under the new standards. While the new required elevated ACT score for the scholarship has not been announced, it is already known that it will cause significant harm to students and their ability to pay for college.
What our legislators fail to see is that they cannot simply raise these scores in order to save funds. Not every teenager in Florida is up to the levels of the highest students and they do not all plan to attend the most prestigious schools in our state. Some plan on attending their local colleges, which may not have the same high standards as larger schools, and need help paying for it. It is absurd that our own State Senator Ben Albritton and Representative Cary Pigman voted in favor for Senate Bill 190 and did not realize the effects it will have on their own constituents. Considering that Highlands County has one of the lowest income levels of Florida, it is without a doubt that we will see major problems in our education system come 2021.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. Deena Wright, a teacher and college coach at SHS, contributed to this column.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.