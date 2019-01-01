So, you’ve been running your business from your home for some time now, and with the busy holiday season now past us, you find your office is a mess. When running a business, there are so many things you need to think about to maximize efficiency, from having a clean setup to ensuring that you are well equipped with the supplies you need to get things done.
First things first. To help increase productivity and get things started, it’s time to tidy up your space. Start by going through any old files you may have and determining whether you really need them, then get rid of things that no longer are relevant. Next, start organizing and getting your layout set. Arrange your space in a way that is functional and will ensure that you are able to access the things you need easily, like your phone and computer.
Once your office is cleaned up, it’s time to take a step back and ensure that your office is equipped with the latest equipment and stocked up on supplies. Your technology and hardware are key components to running things efficiently, so making sure your computer and peripherals are up to date will be crucial. A printer is a critical component in your home office setup and it’s important that it is compatible with the latest technology and that there is enough ink to fulfill your business needs.
When it comes to smoothly running your business, there are many things you need to help maximize productivity, and replenishing office supplies should not be a worry. As it is, the holidays are a stressful time, and buying office supplies is an added stress you don’t need on your list. Say you need to print an important document for a meeting and you’re alerted that you are low on ink, but you are completely out, and you don’t have time to get to the store to replace it. According to a new independent study from YouGov, 57 percent of Americans find that it’s a pain to buy new cartridges for a printer. That is where a replenishment service comes in.
Having your items delivered right to your doorstep will help alleviate the time it would take to do this on your own and eliminate the guesswork in knowing when you need to stock up on supplies. In fact, over one-third of Americans think that ink and toner replenishment is a good idea. All you need to do is enroll in the service and you are guaranteed to get your items right when you need them. You don’t even have to know what model your printer is and what kind of cartridge it takes. Services like Amazon Dash, Brother Refresh and Best Buy Easy Replenish allow customers to quickly and easily replace their ink and toner without having to think about it.
“Running out of ink is always frustrating but it’s especially infuriating when it happens at an inconvenient time, like when you are in a rush to get a print out,” said Rafi Haqqani, Marketing Director, Brother Genuine Supplies and Auto-Fulfillment at Brother. “Through our Refresh service, we are helping office users run their business more efficiently by removing the bottlenecks and stress that comes with running out of ink and toner.”
Don’t let the busy holiday season bog you down. Get your office set up right and your supplies and equipment in order so you can get your work done efficiently and enjoy your time with the family.
