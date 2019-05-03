Several help with cornhole tournament
Thank you for the incredible community support, sponsors and participants who made the Amvets Post 21’s 5th Annual Champion for Children Cornhole Tournament a raving success, raising $31,459 to serve and support our local Highlands County children and families healing from trauma, establishing safe home environments, and facing serious illnesses.
This year’s cornhole tournament would not have been possible without the gracious sponsorships and donations by: ABC Liquor, Advance Auto Parts, Affordable Asphalt & Sealcoat, Airboat Wildlife Adventures, Alan Holmes — Edward Jones, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Alpha General Services, American Legion Post 69 Auxiliary, American Legion Post 69 Sons, American Legion Post 74, American Legion Post 74 Auxiliary, Amvets Post 21, Amvets Post 21 Auxiliary, Amvets Post 21 Sons, Amvets Suwannee River Post 422, Arlene Klingbiel, Art and Carol Barnhart, Avon Park Diner, Baker Septic, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bernie Little Distributors, Bert and Robin Hinkle, Big T Tires, Bill Dixon Advanced Copier Systems, Bill Thompson, Billy Smith, Bob Evans, Boom Booms, Bowman Steel, Broken Egg Diner, Bugs Bee-Ware Exterminating, Butler and Betty Smith, Caddyshack Bar & Grill, Calvin, Giordano & Associates, Carlie Lynne’s, Center State Bank, Central Florida Internal Occ, Chula Vista Mexican & American Grill, Coca Cola, Cody’s Roadhouse, Coffee News, Cohan Radio Group, Crafty Quilters, Crosson & Payne Tree Service, Curtis and Janet Ivy, David Lafond, Dee’s Place Restaurant, Dennis Kosele, Dental Care of Mid Florida, Dimitris Palm Diner, Dolphins Plus MMR, Don and Elaine Adkins, Donna Downey, Doug and Barbara Barnes, Dr. George and Patricia Leidel, Dr. Richard Taylor, Dr. Steven Guelff and Duck’s Body Shop.
Also Edgewood Landscape, Edward Koch, Ernest A. McClean, Family Elder Law, Firehouse Digital Billboards, Forty and Eight, Garrett and Desiree Roberts, Gary and Susan Davis, Gary McGehee, George and Joann Gray, Going Coastal Bingo, Good Shepherd Hospice, Heartland Exterminating, Highlands County Dart Association, Highlands News-Sun, Inn on the Lakes, Island View Restaurant, J. Biance Financial, James Dean, Jean Moore, Jeffrey and Jean Walsh, Jimmy’s Greek and American Grill, John and Linda Casali, Joseph Whinihan, Kathy and Roy Haley, Kem and Jill Broeker, Kenneth Thomas Fields, Kent and Tracy Beer, Kevin and Debbe Roberts, Leesa Skipper, Lester and Judy Virts, Lilly & Brown, Linda Leihtinen, Little Italy Pizza, Living Waters Services, Lowes, Luis and Cecilia Fresquez, Mangrove Marina, McPhail’s Auto Sales, Mel and Maryanne Mueller, Melba Base, Michael and Diana Borders, Mildred Dettman, Military Women Across The Nation, Nancy and George Hensley, Nancy and John Hendrick, Nola Acker, Ogg Construction, Olive Garden, Otis and Judy Brooks, Outback Steakhouse, Palm Beach Roofing’ Papa Johns Pizza, Patricia Donovan, Paul and Melissa Blackman, Pepper Natural Health & Wellness, Phyllis Hurley, Pinch A Penny, and Publix.
As well as Richard Miller, Richard Wood, Robert and Gina Hendrix, Robert Jr. & Joy Boggus, Roger and Mary Stone, Roger Kudek, Russell and Debora Morris, Scott and Annie Noethlich, Sebring Firemen, Sebring Meats, Sebring Walmart, Shawn and Linda Nickell, Shawn Farrar, Signtastic, Sonny’s BBQ, Southeast Grocers, Spas, Pools & Patio, Spray & Pray Reloading, Stan Wrzosek, Stewart Construction, Swaine & Harris PA, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, Tom and Debbie Dettman, Vernon Murphy, Veterans Council of Highlands County, VFW Post 4300, VFW Post 4300 Riders, Vietnam Veterans of America #1097, Village Fountain, Wauchula State Bank, Wells Insurance, West Sebing VFD and Wild Turkey Tavern.
Thank you also to several anonymous donors and the many members of Amvets Post 21 who freely gave to make this event another impressive success for local children. Thank you.
Champion for Children
Cornhole Tournament Committee
Some good news where there is so much bad. Articles of a community coming together give a positive kick start to the day.
