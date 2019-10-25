A pair of incidents at county schools on Friday kept law enforcement busy, beginning with a Controlled Campus situation at Sebring High School, Fred Wild Elementary School at Academy at Youth Care Lane in the morning.
Highlands County Sheriff Deputies were on the lookout for two suspicious white males who were last seen near Park Crest Apartments and put the three schools in a controlled situation as a precautionary measure. HSCO stated on social media there was no threat to any school and classes continued as normal.
Later in the day an Avon Park student was taken into custody for possession of a handgun, which was unloaded.
According to a School Board of Highlands County social media page "Preliminary investigation indicates that the student brought the gun to school to use as part a class project. The student passed the gun around to other students. Highlands County Sheriff's Office School Resource Deputies acted immediately and there was never a threat to the school. This is an ongoing investigation so there will be no further comment at this time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.