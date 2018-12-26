The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20:
• Michael Wayne Edwards, 68, of 6941 County Road 17 South in Sebring was arrested on Dec. 18 for failure to comply with registration law. He did not submit his temporary address; he is a seasonal winter resident. Edwards was convicted of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old minor in Johnson, Indiana.
• Toddrick Kene Howard, aka Tarvis Howard, 40, of 1166 Memorial Drive in Avon Park was arrested on Dec. 17 for failing to report two email addresses and a Facebook messenger account and failing to comply with registration laws. Howard was found guilty of false imprisonment and committing sexual battery on a victim 12 year of age or older and in the process using physical force not likely to cause serious personal injury. The victim was not a minor, and the offense occurred in Miami-Dade. He was found guilty of these charges on May 3, 1996.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
