The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 18:
• Miguel Angel Gonzalez, aka Ricco Montana, 19, of 2697 W. Taunton Road in Avon Park was arrested on Dec. 3 for one count of felony sex offender violation and failing to comply with registration laws. Gonzalez was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a nine-year-old child in Knox County, Illinois.
• Stephanie Lynn Smith, 28, of 3641 Sparta Road in Sebring was arrested on Dec. 11 for two counts of failure to register as required, one count of failure to report vacating a permanent residence and three counts of probation violation. Smith was convicted of lewd lascivious battery of a victim ages 12-15 on Sept. 22, 2008. This conviction occurred in Highlands County.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
