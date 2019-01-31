The following person was arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the week of Jan. 22 to Jan. 28.
Joe Nathan Sanders, 43, of 4708 Muriel Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on Jan. 24 by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies for a sex offender violation, along with other charges. He failed to report an address change. The original charge was for engaging in sexual activity with a 12- to 15-year-old minor in November 2001.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
