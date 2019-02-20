The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail for the week of Feb. 13-18.
William Thomas Hinton, 54, of 11800 Hwy 27, Lot 9, in Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 13 by Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies for a sexual predator violation, along with other charges. He failed to report ownership of a new vehicle.
Hinton was adjudicated guilty of lewd and lascivious conduct on two separate occasions. The first charge was involving a victim under 16 years of age on Nov. 12, 1993 in Okeechobee County and the second charge was on May 6, 2004 in Highlands County.
Paul Roy Peters, 32, of 2208 Clifton St., in Sebring, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 18 by a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office for a sexual offender violation. He failed to report a change in employment.
Peters was convicted of a federal offense for distributing child pornography on Oct. 23, 2006.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
To search for sexual offenders or predators near you, visit offender.fdle.state.fl.us or use the Offender Watch link at highlandssheriff.org.
