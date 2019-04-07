SEBRING — The Sebring Fire Department was recently awarded the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant in the amount of $23,998.26 to purchase ballistic vests and helmets for the personal safety of firefighters while responding to active threat calls.
“The Department, along with our families, are grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for awarding Sebring Fire Department this life saving equipment,” said Fire Chief Robert Border Jr. “The Department is efficient and conscientious with our funds and so a grant like this is a huge benefit to our personnel. Their safety is always our number one concern.”
Each Sebring firefighter will have a personal vest with a steel plate in the front and back, as well as a helmet, in accordance with National Fire Prevention Association 3000 standard for an active shooter/hostile event response.
According to the standard, when law enforcement sets up a perimeter consisting of three separate zones reflecting the level of danger — cold, warm and hot — firefighters wearing ballistics gear can now safely enter the “warm zone.”
This is where they can quickly offer first aid and life saving emergency treatment to victims by applying tourniquets and/or trauma bandages.
The gear will now help to prevent further loss of life by allowing Sebring firefighters the ability to get to victims faster and ensuring the first responders’ safety during the incident.
“With the rise of mass casualty incidents across America and the tragic events of the SunTrust shooting we experienced in our own town, rapid triage and treatment of patients while law enforcement is completely securing the scene is crucial in saving lives,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley. “Our objective is to respond to the injured rapidly while keeping our firefighters safe.”
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment, and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.
Through the non-profit 501©(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $42 million to hometown heroes in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $6.8 million in Florida.
In 2018 alone, the Foundation provided 372 bullet proof vests for first responders like Sebring firefighters.
