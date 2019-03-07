SEBRING — Firefighters overturned cars and ripped them apart with spreaders and cutters as they practiced vehicle extrication techniques to save the lives of people trapped in cars.
The Sebring Fire Department practiced its annual vehicle extrication training on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Jim’s Import Auto Salvage.
“Each shift gets a day [to practice extrication],” Captain Austin Maddox said. “The ones who want to do extra training can. They have up to three days to train.
“Every piece of equipment we have in the department for extrication, we bring out and utilize it,” Maddox said.
People with serious injuries in a trapped vehicle are in a fight against time to receive medical help, said Assistant Chief Dirk Riley, who was the lead instructor in the training.
“We are working within a time frame to get the patient to the hospital,” Riley said. “We have a golden hour; we want to get patients to a local hospital or trauma center within an hour.”
Prompt medical care following a traumatic injury greatly reduces the likelihood of death, and removing a patient from a trapped vehicle quickly saves precious time within that golden hour.
The first step for firefighters is to stabilize the vehicle. In the training scenarios, firefighters often use straps or boards to keep the vehicle from moving as they work to access the injured patients.
As soon as the firefighters arrive on the scene, they begin assessing the patients and their needs. “It only takes a couple of minutes to get access to a patient from both sides,” Riley said.
The injuries that a patient has will often determine the type of extrication techniques that are used. Patients who are ambulatory can walk out of almost any type of entrance that the firefighters provide.
However, patients with possible spinal cord injuries require additional help. “With a spinal cord injury, we remove the vehicle from around them and keep them in the same positions as we found them when we remove them,” Riley said. Extra care is given to support the patient’s body as much as possible.
“This training gives the entire department the chance to go hands-on with extrication tools and keeps everyone on top of their game for emergencies in the city,” Maddox said.
“It is imperative for our crews to practice all aspects of vehicle extrication, along with any new vehicle technologies or skills that may accompany those new concepts,” Riley said.
“By training often and keeping up with current techniques, we give our patients the best chance of surviving the golden hour,” Riley said.
“Every chance we get to learn new techniques and become more efficient ultimately provides tax payers with a better service,” Maddox said. “When we arrive to motor vehicle accidents, our crews come off of the trucks like a Nascar pit crew and the training kicks in.”
