SEBRING — People thronged to the 2019 Sebring Firemen Inc. BBQ Festival last week, March 1-2, to enjoy some award-winning barbecue.
“This was the largest crowd we have had in years,” J.C. Shoop, event organizer, said. “We estimated there were at least 700 people in attendance at any one point on Friday night. We’re planning on an even bigger event for next year.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission won first place in the chicken division. Sebring Fire Department won best ribs for the fifth year in a row, and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Detention won People’s Choice for pulled pork.
Eight first responder teams from Highlands County competed in the 2019 Sebring Firemen Inc. BBQ Festival:
• Sebring Police Department
• Highlands County Fire Rescue
• Sebring Fire Department
• Avon Park Correctional Institution
• Positive Mobility
• Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Bailiffs
• Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Detention
• Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Winners for the chicken competition:
1. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
2. Highlands County Bailiffs
3. Avon Park Correctional Institution
Winners for the ribs competition:
1. Sebring Fire Department
2. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
3. Highlands County Fire Rescue
Winners of the People’s Choice award for pulled pork:
1. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Detention
2. Sebring Police Department (tied for second)
2. Sebring Fire Department
The California Toe Jam sang classic rock songs as the party raged Friday night with attendance-breaking crowds. The money raised for this popular event will benefit Sebring High School athletics and academics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.